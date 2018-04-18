RV education conference adds to faculty

Walter Cannon, Executive Director of the RV Safety & Education Foundation, (RVSEF), has announced the addition of Chris Dougherty to the faculty member and teaching staff for the upcoming 2018 RV Technical Education & Safety Conference. The annual event will be held September 27 through October 1 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, at the Pritchard Community Center.

Chris is an RV industry journalist, an RVDA/RVIA Certified RV Technician, and an RV lifestyle and technical educator. An RVer most of his life, including a decade as a fulltime RVer, he has worked in the industry since the late 1990s. He is currently the technical editor for Motorhome and Trailer Life Magazines and serves on the RVIA’s technical review committee for technician training. He previously served as technical editor at RVtravel.com.

Industry award-winning instructors on the faculty include Cannon, Gary Bunzer (RV Doctor), Randy Biles (President, Pikes Peak Traveland), Gary Motley (President, Motley RV Repair) and RVIA Vice-President of Standards, Bruce Hopkins.

Others joining the core instructors this year are Shane Hess (Director of Consumer Education, RVSEF) Gary Wheeler (Corporate Trainer for MorRyde), Karl Wilson (National Sales Manager and Technical Trainer for Cummins Onan), Michael Curl (Horizon Global Sales and Technical Trainer for Reese Products), Mike Hayn (Truck Tire Engineer for Bridgestone), Trey and Susan Selman (RVSEF), and Rick Shafer and Dot Fisher (Lifestyle).

THE 2018 CONFERENCE will again present seminars and training classes featuring RV technical, driving and safety-related topics. Hands-on driving classes are also offered before and after the conference. Those who don’t own an RV yet can still take the class. Time slots are very limited, only a couple remain. Individual wheel position weighing will be available.

Lunch is provided Friday thru Monday and Skaggs RV will host dinner one night during the conference. Dry camping will be available.

Designed for full-time and experienced RVers, those new to the RV lifestyle and those yet to purchase their first RV, the RV Technical Education & Safety Conference is a unique learning event where entities from manufacturing, retail dealerships, aftermarket service providers and technical education all convene in one location to promote the RVing lifestyle. Only a few spaces remain, so those planning to attend should act soon.

The RV Technical Education & Safety Conference and RVSEF are supported by RVIA and the generosity of sponsors. RVSEF is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization based in Merritt Island, Florida. Interested sponsors should contact RVSEF by email at staff@rvsafety.com or at RVsafety.com.