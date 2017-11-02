RV Comfort Systems has successfully engineered a UL Listed RVIA compliant electric heating option. With this add-on assembly to any propane RV furnace, today’s RV’er can simply choose propane or electricity to heat the interior of the coach. Called the CheapHeat™ System, this unit is mounted directly downstream of the existing propane furnace. It employs a tungsten-heating coil powered by 120-volt 30-amp or 50-amp 120/240-volt shore power to provide the electric heat. The 12-volt DC fan motor on the furnace then pushes the heated air throughout the distribution ducting in the coach. It can be configured into three different wattage ratings, 1,800, 3,750 and 5,000 watts, depending on the shore power cord limitations. At the high heater setting (5000 watts) the system can comfortable heat a 40-foot 5th wheel down close to the single digit outdoor temps and only draws 20 amps per leg of a 50-amp service. Which leaves 30 amps per leg or 60 amps @ 120-VAC to run the rest of the RV. The only connection between the CheapHeat™ and the existing propane furnace is a simple wiretap on the fan motor conductor. According to CSA America (the RV Furnace certification group) it DOES NOT effect the ANSI certification of the propane furnace. You can get more information about this product at http://www.rvcomfortsystems.com. Reply
