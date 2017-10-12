RV Electricity Newsletter by Mike Sokol – What’s new, you?

Dear Mike,

What’s this I hear you’ll soon be starting your own RV Electricity Newsletter on RVtravel.com? What kind of topics will you be covering?– Mike Sokol

Hey Mike, you sure are a good looking guy… (Sorry, I can’t help myself)

By golly, you’re right… I am indeed starting my own monthly RV Electricity Newsletter beginning this November, and need the help of all my RVtravel.com readers to make it great. So here’s what you can do.

Tell me some of the most important electrical topics you want to see covered.

For example, do you want to learn more about campsite electrical hookups? How about shore power load calculations? Interested in Solar and Wind Power? LED lighting conversions? All those I can do easily. Also, while I’m primarily an AC power guy, I do have a lot of experience with charging systems for large batteries used in things like industrial UPS converters and fork trucks. For the nitty-gritty on topics such as battery charging cycles and such I’ll get a factory engineer to explain details. Plus I can always lean on the RV Doctor to answer an occasional question on RV batteries since he has a wealth of knowledge on DC circuits in RVs.

Guest articles

While I can’t promise you an in-depth interview with George Clooney or Penelope Cruz, I can probably wrangle an answer or two from some big RV suppliers who provide electrical parts for the industry. And they might submit a short article on a topic like ethanol use in generators or whatever. So who do you want me to tap for this section, and what should I ask him or her?



Q&A’s

I’ll continue my regular weekly column here in the RVtravel.com newsletter, so I can use all the fresh questions you can send me. No question is too simple or too complicated as long as it’s electricity related. Just email them to mike (at) noshockzone.org with the heading “Newsletter” and I’ll put you on the list to answer.

Video shorts

I have my own A-V production studio and can easily come up with a 3-minute video for each issue on topics such as how to meter a campsite pedestal, checking the voltage on a house battery, how to test for hot-skin voltage on your RV, checking RV electrical systems for loose screws, generator grounding and bonding, safety in electrical storms, etc. Just post your ideas for future videos and I’ll put them in the queue.

Please don’t ask me to cover the following topics:

Black tanks, gray tanks, plaid tanks (if there is such a thing), etc… Sewage hookups, fresh water capacity, tire load safety, cooking tips, etc… Just don’t ask me.



Anything else?

If you have any other ideas, please send them along any time. With your help I’ll be able to create a newsletter worthy of your time to read.

Sign up for my new newsletter – Here

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

