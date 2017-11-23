Comments for RV Electricity – Television battery usage
Most LED television smaller than 40 inch operate on 12 volts. They have an internal transformer that converts the 120 to 12. For folks interested in swapping out to an LED TV, next time you visit the TV area in your local store, look for a 12 volt power input jack among all the connectors on the rear of the TV. If you see that, it means the TV will operate on either 120 or 12 volt power. Some even have a built in DVD player as a bonus. Assuming you already converted to LED light bulbs, changing to the LED TV probably added days to your boondocking power supply.
Voltage drop across a load has some meaning, but voltage drop elsewhere doesn’t mean what you think it does. To fairly compare TVs, you’d need a ($7) DC wattmeter reporting battery drain of DC TV vs inverter carrying AC TV… The 12V should win handily!
Thanks for the extensive explanation of the swap from my old 120 volt ac TV to my 12 volt L.E.D. TV. It all makes sense, except when I plugged it in and noticed the rather large voltage drop on my multi-meter plugged into the same 12 volt outlet as the TV.
I guess for a real test I should turn off the converter, let the trailer sit over night (so the batteries settle) and do a test in the morning before the solar panels start working. However, it’s 15° out right now and that’s too cold “for man or beast” to be outside – ha.
AND…You won’t have to replace that expensive Inverter when it wears out (unless you use that same Inverter for other applications. Assuming you don’t, then you just freed up the Inverter for other uses. That saves you money yet again! It’s a win-win!)