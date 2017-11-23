Comments for RV Electricity – Quick Tips #01 – Sparks
That’s a great way to connect to shore power, and something I do myself. If your circuit analyzer doesn’t give you an OK, then you never have to even plug in your RV.
Mike, Good discussion. I always plug in with the breakers off. Two reasons, one: SAFETY. Many times we set up in the rain or in wet conditions. I don’t want to be handling a wet plug, with wet hands or shoes with the breaker on and the socket hot. Second, I plug my surge suppressor in first, turn the breaker on and let it analyze the circuit to make sure there are no faults. Then turn the breaker off, plug in the RV cord and turn on the breaker again. A little convoluted but I believe this is the safest way to hook up.