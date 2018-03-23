Road Signs – Get ready

While I’ll mostly have juniors and seniors this semester, I’ll have at least a few freshmen and sophomores for the first time, and they’ll need an attitude adjustment when it comes to how early they need to show up for a gig.

Seems simple enough, doesn’t it? I was taught very early not to waste other people’s time because time was a precious thing. So being late for a gig was about the worst thing you could do. Even being on time wasn’t good enough since it often meant you were slowly ramping up and slowing down the process. And I especially hate setting up a sound system and troubleshooting a problem in front of a client. Nope, I like to be early, many times by an hour or more. That way I can take my time to get everything set up, do a leisurely system test, and be 100% ready to go when the band hits the door. If I’m done an hour early without any issues, then my computer is ready for me to catch up on some paperwork or I can just chill out. But if something goes wrong I have an extra hour to sort it out before everything goes sideways.