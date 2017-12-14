Comments for RV Electricity – Surge Protector Evaluation
Mike,
I didn’t see anything about phase protection, I realize on a 30 amp service its not an issue. But people should know on a 50 amp service its a big deal. Because without it a miss wired shore power pedestal can cause a serious overload on the neutral leg.
How do you know when you have an incorrectly wired Shore Power Pedestal?
There are two simple ways, one is to install a surge protector that identifies incorrect phasing and locks out the power to the RV. The second way is to use a simple voltmeter that is rated to test AC voltage up to 300 volts. If the pedestal is wired correctly when you test from Leg-1 to Leg-2 (not Neutral) and the two legs are 180 degrees out of phase as they should be, the meter will read 240 VAC (see figure 7). When the Shore Power Pedestal is wired incorrectly, the two legs are at the same phase. Then the test from Leg-1 to Leg-2 (not Neutral) will read 0 volts on the meter (see figure 8). As stated previously, this is an unsafe condition because you can have a 100 Amp load on a wire that is only rated for 50-amps. All of that being said this means that using a 30-amp to 50-amp pigtail adapter will NOT allow you to see 240 VAC in your breaker panel. Because in that scenario your just splitting the same single black hot leg on the 30 amp plug to feed both the red and black on the 50 amp plug.
Surge Guard does NOT have a Lifetime replacement, whereas Progressive Surge Protectors do. Something to consider down the road. I highly recommend Progressive Surge Protectors.