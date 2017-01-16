It may be as simple as the inverter/charger is taking ALL that the generator can produce.. Then, when the Microwave is turned-on, the generator can’t keep up, and the RPM drops, causing the generator controller to shut it down. Some/most of the inverter/chargers have, what they call power-sharing, so that the charger will not exceed a certain load, leaving some amount of capacity (usually user-selectable) for other loads. Reply
