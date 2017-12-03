I totally agree with you Chuck! I have pulled into some of these places and after driving through pulled out and spent a night at Walmart rather then spend a night in one of these places. It is a very bad reflection to people who have never seen the area or need to stop between locations . I personally felt very unsafe!! Reply
I totally agree with you Chuck! I have pulled into some of these places and after driving through pulled out and spent a night at Walmart rather then spend a night in one of these places. It is a very bad reflection to people who have never seen the area or need to stop between locations . I personally felt very unsafe!!