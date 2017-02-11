Comments for RV holding tank dumps — How long can it wait if not full?
Good point, Jim.
Dump the tanks on the way home. If their is some natural disaster and you NEED your RV you will not want the tanks half full.
Good point, Jim.
Dump the tanks on the way home. If their is some natural disaster and you NEED your RV you will not want the tanks half full.
It’s worth noting that the total weight of water and waste probably has a negligible effect, the weight of the individual tank may compromise it’s stability. Many RV’s do not provide adequate support for the weight of a full tank while bouncing down the road. Many are only suspended by the plastic rim. We saw a relatively new 5th wheel on our last trip, sitting on the shoulder with one of the tanks dragging on the ground.