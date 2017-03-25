Comments for RV industry cautions against undue budget cuts
I have to agree with you
I worked for a decade for a government agency and three decades for two of the largest corporations in the U.S. Waste, inefficiency and corruption existed in all of them. There is a simple reason for this and that is they all employ humans who are flawed. In my experience, I didn’t see all that much difference.
I worked for a computer company that sold to the government. September (the government’s year end) was always a banner month.
Also, this is first pass at budget. Even with some depts getting increases, every department, including Defense, should cut out unnecessary people/projects/purchases.
No way any department is utilizing resources efficiently and spending every $1 on necessary people & other expenditures.
In conclusion to my comment above, when a budget cut is announced, rather than finding fraud and waste in the organization, they look for ways to make cuts that impact the taxpayer the most. Thereby, getting headlines for their budget woes. If private business operated this way they would be broke in short order. Come to think of it, so is the country.
The Government is not held accountable That’s the problem
My wife and myself worked many years as campground hosts/managers. Most Forest Service etc Campgrounds are now operated by private companies, beyond day to day maintenance much needs to be done to protect the capital assets. With budget cuts I fear this will not happen. With more rvs on the road we may find fewer campgrounds to use.
The RVIA rails against budget cuts but still cuts their own quality assurance budgets. Granted, we (RVers) need more campgrounds and these cuts may impact that, but we would need even more campgrounds if our rigs spent less time in the repair shop.
I agree that waste and fraud reduction in all the federal government , should be the first place to save money. I’ve always thought that they could hire however many people they need to monitor waste and fraud, therefore creating new jobs, pay there salaries from the money they save, and still save millions of taxpayer dollars in the process.
This is no surprise. Republicans have never hid their desire to eliminate the NPS and the EPA and sell off all public lands to the highest bidder. If you voted for them, you voted for that. Own it and be proud of your vote. After all the free market will provide RV parks right? As long as you can afford say $100 a night or so…
The only instance where a government run “business” will be cheaper than a private enterprise is if it is subsidized by taxes.
I worked for the government all my life. We had a saying, “Use it or lose it.” It was heard as the fiscal year was coming to a close. In other words, if there is money left in the budget you had better spend it or your budget could be cut next year. That brought about much unnecessary spending. A bureaucracy is a living organism whose objective is to live and grow on taxpayer money.