RV industry goals ignore consumer interests





By Chuck Woodbury

editor, RVtravel.com

The mission statement below is from the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), which represents the RV industry, in particular manufacturers of recreational vehicles including motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers, etc.

The statement notes new or redefined goals for the organization. With all the problems with the quality of today’s RVs, you’d think at least one goal would be to improve the quality of RVs rolling off the assembly lines. Sadly, if you read through the list, you will see there is no mention of this very important concern, where such protection would encourage manufacturers to build better units for fear of having to take back inferior ones. Instead, consumers who buy “lemons” may wait months, even years to get serious defects fixed, or in some cases never get them fixed.

Watch this video we ran in mid-December about an RVers defective Thor A.C.E. motorhome — and don’t miss the dozens of comments where RVers tell their own horror stories.

By the way, one purpose of the RVIA not covered in the statement is the mission of the RVIA to fight state lemon law legislation — protecting manufacturers but leaving consumers hanging.