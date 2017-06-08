RV industry hires actress to promote RVing





RESTON, Va. — Go RVing, a joint initiative of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) and the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association, has announced a new partnership with actress Jennie Garth.

An RVer since childhood, Garth will be a Go RVing spokesperson, sharing her personal experiences with the RV lifestyle and working to inspire a new generation of RVers.

“This will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase the fun, affordability and accessibility of RVing,” said Karen Redfern, senior director of marketing communications for Go RVing.

Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on the Beverly Hills 90210 franchise; as Valerie Tyler on the sitcom What I Like About You, and her own reality show Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country on CMT. She showcased her design skills in her own docuseries The Jennie Garth Project on HGTV.

The 45-year-old native of Urbana, Illinois, grew up RV camping with her family and has passed on this passion to her three girls, taking them on both mini-weekend RV trips and cross-country adventures.

“Working with Go RVing is such a perfect fit for me!” said Garth. “I’ve been RVing my whole life and love that I can share these trips with my family and friends. It leaves so much room for spontaneous adventure where we can take any fork in the road. Best of all, we’re spending the kind of quality time together that we would never experience on any other vacation.”

The strong appeal of the RV lifestyle is evident in the record numbers of RVers in America. More than 22 million travelers will go RVing in 2017, according to RVIA.

“RV manufacturers are responding to younger baby boomers and millennials with product offerings that reflect their aesthetics, needs and budgets,” said Redfern. “We look forward to introducing the RV lifestyle to new audiences in the year ahead with Jennie’s help.”

SOURCE: RVIA news release

