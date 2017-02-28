RV levelers raising tires off the ground — occupants queasy!





Dear Gary,

Our motorhome has Power Gear brand levelers. The front two float side to side on the same hydraulic circuit while the rear two jacks are independent. The coach seems to ride high on certain grades with the front wheels often off the ground. When this happens the coach rocks enough to trigger motion sickness.

Here are my questions:

1. Should I lower the front two leveler jacks a notch?

2. Should I shorten the back two leveler jacks a notch, thereby lowering the starting point center of gravity so as not to need it so high in front?

3. Both? Or one at a time? In what order?

4. What about auxiliary jacks? Where and what kind? On the slides?

5. Any other ideas?

Please help, as currently it is making us sick! —Dean G.

Dear Dean,

It is certainly not recommended having tires actually off the ground once the levelers have been deployed. That will definitely lead to instability issues, as you’ve already discovered. I’m wondering if the “Auto” function has been properly set up to begin with? If so, it sounds like your system needs to be re-calibrated to what’s called the “zero point.”

Properly set up, the best “Auto” position will permit all tires to stay in contact with Mother Earth and still effectively level the coach. If you notice any sinking into the ground at any jack, though, it might be necessary to use a larger footprint accessory under each jack. [Editor: Here are jack pads at Amazon.]

But I’m guessing a proper “setup” will eliminate your motion sickness. I’d hold off on auxiliary slideout supports until after you have the main leveling system calibrated properly. You simply may not need them after that. Plus, they can always be added at any time.

If you choose to seek professional help, be sure to only allow certified RV technicians to work on your leveling system. Look for a shop that has specific experience with the Power Gear brand.

