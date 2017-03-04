You are here
Home > Maintenance, Repair & Mods > Ask the RV Experts > Gary Bunzer, RV Doctor, Q&A > RV levelers raising tires off the ground — occupants queasy!

Comments for RV levelers raising tires off the ground — occupants queasy!

  • Our MH front is always lower than the back. This means the front always has to come up often with the wheels off the ground to level it – worse with uneven RV sites. We carry boards that we put under the wheels. We do this by going a little higher than we need, put the boards under, let jacks back down then raise again. Right now the site we are on is so bad we have 3 boards (about 6 inches) under the front tires. When we set up a spot at my sister’s for us, we sunk the boards for the pad about 4 inches in the back because of the way our MH is built.

    Reply

  • I would be leery of mounting any of the jacks lower, especially if you do any dry camping where you drive over irregular terrain, as I have drug the jacks on high spots doing that. I carry a good supply of 2×8 boards of lengths of about one foot longer than each other, and cut one edge at 45 degrees, leaving 1/2″ at 90 degrees. This gives me in essence a short ramp to drive onto, and the 1/2″ keeps the end from splitting. Once I get the coach near level, I place wood leveling blocks made from 2×6 boards 18″ long, made into a square and covered on one side with 3/4″ plywood, with another 2×6 board running across the center, under the plywood. This reduces the extension needed on the jacks, and has worked perfectly for us.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016