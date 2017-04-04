RV levelers — what maintenance?





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

We spend six months, as snowbirds, in Florida near Orlando. The jacks are down for the full six months. Do the shafts need to be lubricated and retracted during the six months? Do the shafts need to be lubricated at all? We have a 2013 Winnebago Adventurer 37F that has Lippert Components jacks.

-Dave Henninger

Dear Dave,

Great question…I’ve been asked this one a lot, and the answer is no, you don’t need to lube the pistons.

That said, it is necessary to clean them, and make sure there is no road debris or grime on them. Once the piston rod clears the seal, it is ‘lubricated’ inside the cylinder barrel. It’s not a bad idea to operate them occasionally, but there is no maintenance requirement on Lippert’s part to do so.