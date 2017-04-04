I found your answer regarding lubing leveling jacks interesting and at odds with my personal experience. We also have a Winnebago product, a 2004 Itasca Suncruiser with an HWH leveling system. And like Dave we are set up in the winter for several months in a warm climate (Tuscon). I have found that the jacks will not retract in the allotted time before the system shuts off (to keep from over extending the solenoids). The manual STRONGLY recommends not extending the retract time beyond the auto shutoff time or risk damaging the solenoids. I have found that if I thoroughly wipe down the pistons AND spray with a good silicone lube that they come right up. Just wiping them down does not do it if they have been sitting for several months. Just my experience, or maybe the HWH pistons are different. Grumpy Reply
