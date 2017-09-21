RV makers’ one-upmanship getting out of control

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I received this press release today. Here’s the first paragraph.

ASA Electronics is providing a complete JENSEN® audio/video package for Coachmen’s 2018 Adrenaline Toy Hauler. The Adrenaline will feature JENSEN’s new App Ready JWM70A stereo, powerful 12 volt JMPSW800 amplified subwoofer, and marine grade MS650 coaxial speakers, along with a 40-inch LED TV to complete the entertainment system.”

I thought to myself: I hope this RV never parks next to me! And then I thought how crazy it is that this sort of thing is even available in an RV to begin with. For Pete’s sake, this is a boom box! Do you want to camp next door? Do you enjoy feeling your insides vibrate?

I asked our RV electricity expert Mike Sokol about this. Mike is a highly respected expert in the audio entertainment industry. He observed that this amp/speaker combination is “definitely a boom box on steroids.”

“I see two scenarios,” he said. “First, if this system is mounted inside of the RV, to other campers on the outside it’s going to sound like a car with a big woofer in the trunk. All you’ll hear is boom, boom, boom. On the other hand, if it’s mounted on the exterior of the RV it’s going to be very loud to anyone within hundreds of feet. So, who’s going to tell the owner of this RV to turn down the music? The family camped right next to them? Park management? The decibel police? Who knows? But I see conflict in the future.”

What I see is stupidity. I recently learned that Camping World and Good Sam CEO Marcus Lemonis has never owned an RV. My guess is he’s not the only RV executive who has no experience RVing. What do they know or care about what happens where we camp? So bring on the boom boxes! They sell. More money for them. Who cares about you and me, who want peace and quiet?

Stupid, stupid, stupid!