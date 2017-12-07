RV Mods: Fuel-saving devices for your RV?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you recall that infamous scene from “Blazing Saddles,” you know that there’s a lot of gas floating around these days. Some of the hottest air in the marketplace is on equipment and additives “guaranteed to help you save at the gas pump.”

Add-on devices to modify your motorhome or tow vehicle come from a variety of directions. Over the years, we’ve tried several. There’s the “stick this in your intake,” and the device will somehow change the air flow, dramatically increasing the burn efficiency. Another: Add a little water! A small reservoir of water is placed under the hood and plumbed into the intakes. The water is atomized, and hey, presto! This “‘steam” expands in your cylinders, giving you more boost. Then there were (and, of course, still are) magnet assemblies placed over your fuel line. The story here is that fuel molecules are clustered and the magnetic field breaks up the clusters, resulting in better burn efficiency.

It’s like “snake oil” for your car. How much will really save you money?

The answer is “not much.” Be skeptical of the following kinds of advertising claims:

“This gas-saving product improves fuel economy by 20 percent.” Claims usually tout savings ranging from 12 to 25 percent. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated or tested more than 100 alleged gas-saving devices and has not found any product that significantly improves gas mileage. In fact, some “gas-saving” products may damage a vehicle’s engine or cause substantial increases in exhaust emissions.

“After installing your product on my car, I got an extra four miles per gallon.” Many ads feature glowing testimonials by satisfied customers. Yet, few consumers have the ability or the equipment to test for precise changes in gas mileage after installing a gas-saving product. Many variables affect fuel consumption, including traffic, road and weather conditions and the car’s condition. For example, one consumer sent a letter to a company praising its “gas-saving” product. At the time the product was installed, however, the consumer also had received a complete engine tune-up – a fact not mentioned in the letter. The entire increase in gas mileage attributed to the “gas-saving” product may well have been the result of the tune-up alone. But from the ad, other consumers could not have known.

“This gas-saving device is approved by the Federal government.” No government agency endorses gas-saving products for cars. The most that can be claimed in advertising is that the EPA has reached certain conclusions about possible gas savings by testing the product or by evaluating the manufacturer’s own test data. If the seller claims that its product has been evaluated by the EPA, ask for a copy of the EPA report, or check www.epa.gov for information. In some instances, false claims of EPA testing or approval have been made.

To date, nobody has been able to invent a truly “free lunch.” In fact, publisher Popular Science took these and many other “fuel-saving devices” and put them to the test – using laboratory equipment to do scientific tests to find out the real truth about enhanced claims. In all cases, there were no increases in fuel economy, and in some, add-on devices actually decreased fuel efficiency. Check out their findings here.

If you really want to save money on fuel, skip the “add-on” fuel saving devices. One of the best fuel-saving devices you can buy is a good, reliable tire pressure gauge. Use it regularly and keep your tires at recommended levels and you truly will save fuel. How much? Uncle Sam’s fuel economy whizzes say, “You can improve your gas mileage by 0.6% on average – up to 3% in some cases – by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure. Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 psi drop in the average pressure of all tires.”