Comments for RV Mods: Fuel-saving devices for your RV?
See my comment under Larry’s post.
The theory of the airtabs is more about managing turbulence to break the vacuum behind squareback RVs. Aerodynamically, they are too small to have much effect, and most testimonials I would dismiss as wishful comfirmation bias (Lost $250? Of course you say they work). The creation of a rolling vortex would be too custom-tuned to be a 1-size solution.
The size that could have an effect is the spring-launched vanes you see on some tractor trailer boxes. BIG size difference.
Also, staying put longer, which doesn’t really affect fuel mileage, DOES affect how much money you have to put out for fuel.
Like John Snell, I’ve wondered about those Air Tabs too.
I’ve never seen those air tabs on any Semi passing me by. So if the truckers aren’t using them, and they drive hundred of miles every day for a living, how effective could they be?
I put those on my 5er 6 months ago & am disappointed with the results. 34 ft fifth wheel pulled by an F450 diesel. I’ve driven 4M miles since then & have noticed zero difference in fuel mileage. I still average 8.5mpg, the same as before, with no changes in driving pattern or habits. Their other claim is a cleaner back wall of the rv with very little, if any, dirt being sucked around against the back. I’ve noticed a marginal difference on the back wall, but still a lot of dirt. I also put them across the top rear of the truck cab to quiet the turbulence in the truck bed to no avail. Overall disappointing expenditure of $230.
I have the tabs on my motorhome, 37 ft. diesel and found reduced buffeting while behind semi’s but no increase in mileage. I did improve mileage by reducing my speed from 65 to under 60 by about 10 to 15 per-cent.
The only fuel saving device that WORKS is placing a thumbtack in your right shoe. Properly installed, you’ll be much kinder to the gas pedal.
I wrote an article on how I can sometimes briefly DOUBLE gas mileage (18,000lbs at 16mpg) and sustain adding 5mpg, if folks are interested.
I installed the AirTabs on my 2013 Koala 24 RBK. What I can tell you about MY experience [and only mine] is with the only change being the Air Tabs [same trailer, same tow vehicle] my 2006 GMC 1500 went from an average of 11 MPG to 12.5 MPG. I also notice a considerable difference in the sway induced by passing semi trucks. These are my experiences-as always, your mileage may vary.
A very good, low-priced device for increasing fuel mileage is a small balloon. Inflate it with helium and attach it to your right foot.
I’ve never believed any claims by these companies. There been out there for decade’s. But they do advertise in this rv publication ,about add on plastic pieces for your pull behind. I’m assuming they reduce drag on the unit.
Any thoughts on these?