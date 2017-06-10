Comments for RV Mods — Got a spare, there?
Can’t hurt to reinforce the bumper first. Many are “bumpers”, not
“brackets”, and aren’t meant to hold anything. Mounting the bracket
at the point where it attaches to the frame wouldn’t hurt either.
After mounting your spare don’t forget it needs to be covered completely with a white cover so you aren’t baking the life out of the tire. Here is a picture of a spare that failed without ever hitting the road.
4 bolts to attach and 2 bolts to mount the tire won’t take you nearly 30 mins… Stranded without a spare cost me half a day.
I got my folding mount from Amazon for $20, and it came with all necessary bolts including an extra one to replace the hitch-pin if you don’t want folding ability. I don’t need rear door access, but recommend the folding ability to lower/raise the tire halfway.