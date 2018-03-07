RV Mods: Lock your LP cylinders away from thieves

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

With thanks to Tommy Molnar

Most travel trailer owners have their propane cylinders mounted up-front, right on the trailer tongue. While that makes for an easy access for refilling, it can also make for easy access for people with bad intent. Our regular reader, Tommy Molnar, provides us with a security mod he uses to keep his LP cylinders from walking off.

Underneath the plastic glamour cover that hides his LP cylinders, you’ll find Tommy’s dual propane bottle rack. Yours probably looks similar – they’re all pretty much the same. But Tommy’s secret weapon in the war on crime involved a slight modification of the notched T-bracket that ratchets down onto the top of the LP cylinders, keeping them from wiggling around.

Tommy simply bored a hole through the T-bracket that lines up with one in his “spinner,” that giant-size wing nut apparatus that puts the pressure on the T-bracket. Now using a long-shackled padlock, the spinner and the T-bracket can be locked together. Without removing the lock, the spinner can’t be undone, and the propane cylinders aren’t going anywhere. No hole in your spinner? Simply bore one with the appropriate bit. Yeah, it would be wise to remove your LP cylinders before starting out on this project, or your might go out with a bang!

For Tommy, there’s a bonus. The design layout of his rig means the batteries are snugged in behind the LP cylinders. Without those cylinders being removed, the batteries aren’t going anywhere either. Safe and secure, both batteries and LP cylinders.

Just one more thing to think about: In the event of an emergency – say a fire, you’ll need to have quick access to the key to get the LP cylinders pulled loose and hauled away. You’ll need to weigh all the factors and make a decision you can live with before using this mod.