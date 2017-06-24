Comments for RV Mods: New galley faucet? Think before you sink!
I hate seeing installed in many new RV models, the residential faucets w/a single lever for on/off, hot/cold. Lever is located on right side and when I go to use in the home of family members who have this faucet type, it is awkward for me as a left-handed person. Plus lots of time the sprayer is hanging out of faucet for some reason or other. Looks broken to me. We are looking to upgrade to larger RV in a year or two, and I will not purchase one w/this type of faucet. JMHO
Having the right kitchen sink sprayer can be a real water saver for those who boondock.