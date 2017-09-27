RV Mods: Receiver hitch recycling

By Jim Twamley

Recycling is good for the planet and for the pocketbook. The price of aluminum keeps going up (85 cents a pound in Phoenix in September 2017) and many folks cash in on the soda can redemption deposit by turning in uncrushed cans. But sometimes (and in some states) it’s just easier to crush your cans and turn them in by bulk weight.

I ran across a guy using a can crusher in his receiver hitch and tossing the cans in a bag hanging on the ladder of his Class C motorhome. As a money-making hobby he takes a walk, collects cans, and the nickels and dimes add up. When he gets back to his motorhome he runs the cans through the receiver hitch can crusher.

Just don’t get your fingers caught in it!

[Editor’s note: Prices vary wildly across the country. We recently received the princely sum of 35 cents a pound in Washington. Crushing your cans makes great sense as a compact way to store them until you reach the higher-price payback states. Just Google “Aluminum recycle prices” and a state you plan to travel to.]