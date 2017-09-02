Comments for RV Mods: Turn your tow dolly into a utility trailer
A small utility trailer costs less, has a suspension, and requires a license in most states. Tow dollies rely on the towed car’s suspension to control bounce. This is NOT a good idea.
Since its weight is really too much for one person to handle or one person and a spouse, I can’t see where it’s practical. Besides as it has no suspension and is certainly not what I’d consider to be a cheap adaptation, you’d be better off purchasing a utility for the same or less money.
Изготовление штампов,печатей в СВАО.
Профиль нашей деятельности – это изготовление печатей в СВАО, мы изготовляем любые печати штампы в Северо-Восточном административном округе.
В СВАО Мы изготавливаем: новые печати, точные копии по оттиску.
Изготовление и доставка: Алтуфьево, Бибирево, Отрадное, Владыкно, Петровско-разумовская, Дмитровская, Мытищи, Медведково, Бабушкинская, Свиблово, Ботанический сад, ВДНХ, Алексеевская.
http://svao-print.ru/
Uh oh! Great idea, however comma the DMV will likely require you to register it as a trailer and and buy annual renewals. A tow dolly is exempt as most dealers will tell you. Nevertheless, still a great idea!