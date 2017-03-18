Comments for RV Mods: Upholstery foam sagging? Give it the bum’s rush!
If you need to cut the foam, here’s a trick I learned from my wife’s brother. Get an electric carving knife from a thrift shop. the dual reciprocating blades cut the foam quickly and without pulling at it.
I recently made new upholstery for my dinette. A trick for fitting the foam back in the fabric: slip on the largest plastic garbage bags you can find, insert into fabric, then reach in with arm and pull out plastic. Works like a charm without the huge struggle!