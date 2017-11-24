Friday’s discussion about crowding is right on target. We are currently in central California, staying at a park for another month before heading for other states. Yes, there are times it is very difficult to get into a park, but we generally are flexible and manage. Early this summer we had a very difficult time finding places in central Oregon and southern Washington State. Crowding has caused an increase in prices, even in very run down parks. We are full timers, and still rent a storage room near where we used to live, and there is a huge collection of RVs in storage there, many that rarely are taken out for weekend camping. That’s where a lot of RV owners dollars are spent instead of at campgrounds. Your experience living in Southern California is similar to mine, where we moved from New York to Torrance in the early 50’s and we were surrounded by dairies, not as nice as orange groves, but it still had a rural feel. It wasn’t many years later that all the cows were gone and they were replaced by subdivisions and shopping centers. Keep up the good work Reply
