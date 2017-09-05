RV oven boil-overs? Fear not, with non-stick mat!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the “joys” of being the RV hubby is the occasional opportunity to perform in the kitchen. When we get out on the road, hitting road-side farmer’s markets and fruit stands is a mainstay. When we get back to the rig, who can resist building a fruit pie? Nobody – until they think of boiled over pies, burnt onto the bottom of the oven. Well worry no more! A non-stick oven liner can free you from fear.

While sized for your stix-n-brix stove, many non-stick oven liners can be trimmed down with a pair of scissors to fit your RV stove. For the sake of safety, these don’t cover the very bottom of the oven. Why not? The manufacturers are concerned things might get too hot directly above the burner unit, and they also warn of possible buildup of carbon monoxide. Some may sniff at this idea, but hey, we don’t care to be test subjects to find out one way or the other.

So far RV use, you’ll trim down the mat and install it, as directed, “on the bottom oven rack.” For some, this means the ONLY oven rack, but that doesn’t mean you now have no place to plunk the pie. Nope, you simply slide your pie pan (or whatever it is you’re cooking) directly onto the non-stick mat. Cook away as you would normally.

When cleanup time rolls around, if your rig is “back home,” simply whip out the oven matt and run it through the dishwasher in the house – slick! If not, then a bit of soapy water in the sink and a bit of a wipe over should be a quick job of cleaning those nasty spill-overs.

You’ll find one fairly well-rated non-stick mat for sale on Amazon for less than $20.