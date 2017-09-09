Comments for RV oven boil-overs? Fear not, with nonstick mat!
I agree with Marilyn aluminum foil is great stuff. I found that leaving it just above the burner in the oven also keeps the bottom of stuff from burning. It of course also catches spills and at just 3 cents for the average RV oven is a great deal.
Personally I like aluminum foil both in my home ovens and the RV. If anything boils over pluck out the piece of foil and install a clean piece. And if you need some for the BBQ but the roll is empty then take it out of the oven! (Just remember to replace it!)