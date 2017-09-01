RV park floods with little warning. Residents flee

SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 — Dozens of people in Goodlettsville, Tenn., had to evacuate after their RV park was flooded with five feet of water. About 90 percent of the Grand Ole RV Resort was underwater overnight.

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit middle Tennessee with a vengeance on Thursday night, causing road closures, power outages and flash flooding in several counties.

The fast-moving water sent dozens of people scrambling, worried they’d be swept away. “I’d say just about 20 minutes or so, it was all the way up to this door and that’s when we bailed out. We said we got to go,” said Ervin Hager, who lives at the resort.

With only minutes to spare, Hager and his wife waded through waist-high water up to higher ground. “It was scary. I mean, it was tough because of all this electric around here. I mean, I was not thrilled about getting in the water,” he said.

WSMV Channel 4

