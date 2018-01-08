An RV park with a twist: vintage trailers only

An Arkansas resort that rents vintage trailers will open this spring if local officials approve.

“It will be like an RV park where you don’t bring your own RV – you stay in one of theirs,” said Nathan Crouch, Washington County Planning Department senior planner.

Flamingo Springs Trailer Resort will have eight trailers from the 1950s through the 1970s on about 20 acres at 15474 Greasy Valley Road in Prairie Grove. At least six should be available for reservations in April, said Zach Kraus, co-owner.

Planners have worked with Kraus and his wife, Laura, on the proposal for about five months. The project will go before the Washington County Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustments during a regular meeting Thursday. The Quorum Court must ratify the project as part of the planning process.

