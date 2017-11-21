RV park WiFi bad? It may not be the park’s fault

Most RVers have experienced great RV park WiFi as well as marginally good WiFi, as well as terrible WiFi. It’s easy to blame the RV park when the service is bad.

But, as David Bott explains in this video, it may not be the park’s fault. You’ll have a much better understanding of what an RV park owner is up against when designing a system after watching this. Often, the problem is not the park, but the RVers in the park, who can be big ol’ bandwidth hogs, spoiling the WiFi for others.

Then, again, it could be the park’s fault. David explains. This is well worth watching.