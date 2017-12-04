This RV is pulled by a scooter

Chuck Woodbury
This RV is pulled by a scooter

This is one way you might have camped in the U.K. back in 1959 — with a scooter and collapsible trailer. It wouldn’t do for long trips on busy highways, but for a quick getaway close to home. . . well, hey, it’s a lot better than spending the night on the ground in a sleeping bag. The video is 90 seconds. Fun!

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment