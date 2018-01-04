RV and RV-related recalls for December 2017

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for December 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Kidde recalls 40 million fire extinguishers

Click to learn the details.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Bison Coach, LLC (Bison) is recalling certain 2010 Stratus, Aluma Sport, Trail Express, and Trail Hand recreational trailers, equipped with certain Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Bison will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Bison customer service at 1-574-658-4161, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Boss, Full House and Fun Finder Signature, 2018 Embrace and Striker FW, 2013-2016 Enterra and View Finder Signature, 2006-2016 Fun Finder, 2007-2015 Fun Finder Xtra, 2015-2017 Fun Finder Xtreme Lite and Shadow Cruiser Ultra Lite, 2016-2018 MPG, 2013-2017 Radiance, 2017-2018 Radiance Ultra Lite, 2010-2016 Shadow Cruiser, 2015-2016 Shadow Cruiser LE, 2017 South Fork, 2014-2018 Striker, 2009-2016 View Finder Lite, 2006-2007 Liberty, 2007 Land Roamer, 2009-2012 View Finder Toy Hauler, and 2006-2013 Fun Finder X recreational vehicles, equipped with certain Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Cruiser will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-866-277-5630, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

DRV Suites (DRV) is recalling certain 2007-2018 Elite Suites, 2014-2018 Full House, 2003-2018 Mobile Suites, 2010-2018 Mobile Suite Estates, 2006-2012 Select Suite, 2013-2016 Tradition, and 2017 Travel Suites recreational vehicles, equipped with certain Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. DRV will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact DRV customer service at 1-574-457-6472, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone recreational vehicles, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Entegra will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Aspire, Anthem, Cornerstone, and Insignia motorhomes. The vehicles have lights that do not include reflectors and the vehicle does not have separate reflectors. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Without the required reflectors, the motorhome may be less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will install compliant reflectors, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 2017. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903363.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2003-2018 Forest River Berkshire, Charleston, Rockport, Cedar Creek, Cherokee, Riverstone, Salem, Sandpiper, Sierra, Vengeance, Wildcat, Wildwood, XLR Boost, Cargo Mate, Continental Cargo, motorhomes, recreational trailers, toyhaulers, cargo trailers and restroom trailers and 2009-2018 Coachmen Mirada, Pursuit, Concord, Leprechaun, Freelander, Orion and Prism motorhomes, 2009-2017 Coachmen Apex and Catalina recreational trailers, and 2013-2017 Shasta Oasis and Revere recreational trailers, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 18, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0544.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 XLR Toyhauler, Vengeance and Wolf Pack recreational trailers equipped with an optional generator. The generator’s exhaust pipe is mounted too close to the trailer’s plastic underbelly. The generator’s exhaust may melt the trailer’s underbelly, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the exhaust pipe, lowering it away from the plastic underbelly, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on December 4, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 73-0535.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Dynamax recreational vehicles, models ISC24FWM, ISC24RWM, ISC24FWMCD and ISC24CBM. If the vehicle is parked with the engine running, carbon monoxide may enter the passenger cabin through open windows or other openings in the floor. If carbon monoxide enters the passenger cabin, it can increase the risk of injury or death. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install stainless steel exhaust tips to lengthen the exhaust, free of charge. The began on December 14, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-262-3474. Forest River’s number for this recall is 55-0565.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time Fury recreational trailers. The information on the Federal Placard may be incorrect, stating that the vehicle is equipped with ST235/80R16E tires and 16X6.0JJ rims; however, the vehicle is actually equipped with ST225/75R15E tires and 15X6.0JJ rims. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The placards do not indicate the correct tire/rim combination which could lead to the installation of incorrect replacement tires, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install new corrected Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 10, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0575.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Puma recreational trailers. The Federal Placards indicate incorrect tire load range and tire pressure (PSI) information. The placard states a tire size of ST205/75R15/D requiring 50PSI; however, the installed tires are size ST205/75R15/C, requiring 65PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and they also fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to over-inflate the tires, which can cause premature tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on December 4, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 425-0560.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The Federal Placard on these vehicles incorrectly states that the trailers are equipped with ST215/75R15 Load Range D tires; however, the installed tires are size ST205/75R15 Load Range D. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the incorrect label causes the operator to install tires of the wrong size, vehicle handling may be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and provide corrected Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-848-1335. Forest River’s number for this recall is 05-0595.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Reflection and Imagine travel trailers equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack. The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate allowing water to enter, potentially causing the jack to operate unintentionally. If the tongue jack retracts or extends unexpectedly, there could be an increased risk of a crash or injury. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power tongue jack, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 900012.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2018 Reflection travel trailers, model 297RSTS. These vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the tire and the ram that moves the slide out room. The tire can contact the ram for the slide out room while the trailer is being towed, causing tire damage or a possible tire blowout. Tire failure can increase the risk of a crash. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit at each of the axle hangers, giving two additional inches of clearance. Tires that show evidence of damage will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall began on December 14, 2017. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910011.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2018 Gulf Stream Coach 19FMB Breeze and Geo recreational trailers. The information on the Federal label lists an incorrect number of axles on the trailer. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The information regarding the trailer’s gross axle weight rating (GAWR) for the front axle, tire, rim size and recommended tire pressure are correct, but there is only one axle, not two. Gulf Stream will notify the affected owner and dealers, and will send a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on December 15, 2017. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 20171125.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018 Prowler and Trail Runner recreational trailers. The wires for the electric brakes may get caught in the spring hangers during axle movement, possibly resulting in the wires being severed. A severed brake wire would reduce braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash. Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will clamp the wires out of the area of the spring hanger and shackle, free of charge. The recall began on November 14, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.36.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018 Pioneer recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) manifold block may be mounted too close to the center shackle, allowing the shackle to hit the LP hose fitting and cause a propane leak. A leaking LP system can increase the risk of a fire. Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will relocate the manifold block farther from the shackle area, free of charge. The recall began on November 14, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.37.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Elkridge, North Country, North Trail FW, 2011 Big Country, Bighorn, Caliber, Country Ridge, Cyclone, Edge, Focus, Graystone, Landmark, MPG, North Trail TT, Road Warrior, Sundance, Sundance TT, Sundance XLT FW, Sundance XLT TT, Trail Runner, 2018 Fuel TT, 2016-2018 Sundance XLT TT, and Torque TT recreational vehicles, equipped with certain Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Heartland will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2010 Open Range, Residential and Rolling Thunder fifth wheels and 2010 Journeyer and Roamer recreational trailers. These vehicles are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Highland Ridge will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2018 Light recreational trailers, models 312BHTS and 275RLS. The safety chains on these vehicles may be rated for a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,600 lbs.; however, the trailer has a GVWR of 11,700 lbs. The lower rated safety chains may fail if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 7,600 lb. chains with 11,700 lb. chains, free of charge. The recall began on December 4, 2017. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904364.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Jay Flight SLX recreational trailers equipped with a 35-amp power converter. The electrical circuit from the battery does not have overcurrent protection such as a fuse or circuit breaker. In the event of an electrical short, the unprotected circuit increases the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install a fuse harness assembly with a circuit breaker for overcurrent protection, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901362.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling various 2002-2016 recreational vehicles equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. A list of the affected trailer models is available at: https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2017/RMISC-17V746-9524.pdf. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Jayco will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling various 2003-2018 Crossroads, Dutchmen, and Keystone recreational trailers equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. A list of the affected trailer models is available here. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Keystone will notify owners and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-574-535-2100, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-307.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2014-2015 Durango Gold recreational trailers. In the affected vehicles, a rivet for the quad entry steps may shear and fail, causing the steps to give when being used. If the rivet shears causing the quad step to fail, the step user may fall, increasing the risk of personal injury. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the two rivets joining the second and third step, and the four rivets on the top step, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 2, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. Note: This recall is an expansion of KZRV recall 15V-173.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling various 2002-2018 recreational trailers equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. See a list of the affected trailer models at: https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2017/RMISC-17V749-9547.pdf. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. KZRV will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153, or Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Newell Coach Corp. (Newell) is recalling certain 2017-2018 P50 coaches. These coaches have 100-amp self-resetting circuit breakers that may trip unexpectedly causing a loss of essential coach chassis systems such as ignition power, head lights, tail lights and wipers. If the circuit breaker trips there is an increased risk of a crash. Newell will notify owners and will replace the 100-amp breaker with a 120-amp breaker, free of charge. The recall began on December 5, 2017. Owners may contact Newell customer service at 1-888-363-9355.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2015-2018 London Aire motorhomes built on Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. When the high beams are activated, only the high beam bulbs illuminate instead of both the high beam and low beam bulbs as intended. If both the high beam and low beam bulbs do not illuminate, the reduced light output can affect the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners and DTNA dealers will modify the vehicles so that both beams illuminate when high beams are turned on, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 16, 2018. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at 1-800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018 Bay Star and Bay Star Sport motorhomes. The front side marker lights on these vehicles may not be connected to the wiring harness. Additionally, when the headlight high beams are activated, the low beams may not illuminate as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the front side marker lights are not connected to the wiring harness, and the low beams do not illuminate when high beams are activated, it can reduce visibility to the operator and to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will connect the front side marker lights to the wiring harness, and ensure the low beam lights illuminate with high beam activation, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Pleasant Valley Teardrop Trailers LLC (Pleasant Valley) is recalling certain 2017-2018 MyPod, T@G, T@B 320, T@B 400, Cirrus 820, and Cirrus 920 travel trailers equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers, model 210D. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and render the product inoperable. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Pleasant Valley will notify owners and direct them to contact Kidde directly to get a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall began on December 20, 2017. Owners may contact Pleasant Valley customer service at 1-330-852-4811 or Walter Kidde customer service at 1-855-271-0773

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2009-2010 and 2012-2014 Holiday Rambler Ambassador, 2010 and 2013-2014 Endeavor, 2009-2010 Neptune, 2010 Scepter, and 2011 Trip diesel motorhomes, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. REV will notify owners, and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 18, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417, or Kidde customer service at 1-855-271-0773 or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Fleetwood Jamboree and Holiday Rambler Vesta motorhomes. The hydraulic leveling system lines may not be properly secured allowing them to contact the axle or the chassis drive train components, possibly resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak. A leaking hydraulic fluid line can increase the risk of a fire or a crash. REV will notify owners, and dealers will secure the hydraulic lines with insulated clamps as necessary, replacing any damaged hydraulic lines, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 29, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171102REV.

Starcraft RV (Starcraft) is recalling certain 2009-2010 StarCraft, Centennial, Homestead, Travel Star, Travel Star EXP, Travel Star Sport, Autumn Ridge and Autumn Ridge SE recreational trailers, 2010 Rock Star, Lexion, Emblem and Homestead recreational trailers, 2013-2016 Comet recreational trailers, 2013-2015 AR-One and Launch recreational trailers, 2014-2016 Starflyer recreational trailers and 2016 Comet Hard Side recreational trailers. These trailers are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Starcraft will notify owners, and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787, or contact Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling various 2003-2018 recreational vehicles, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. See information on the affected trailer models here. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Thor will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-500-1020, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018 Ace, Axis, Hurricane, Windsport, and Vegas motorhomes. The wiring for the trailer lights may have been inserted into the wrong locations of the trailer lighting socket causing the trailer lights to not function properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the trailer lights do not function as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. Thor has notified owners and dealers will re-wire a new connector, free of charge. The recall began on November 21, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000148.

Travel Lite RV (Travel Lite) is recalling certain 2018 Falcon recreational trailers, models F-23TH, and F-23RB. A 2″ Class III hitch coupler was mistakenly installed instead of a 2 5/16″ Class III hitch coupler. Because the coupler is underrated for the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the trailer, the trailer could become unhitched from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Travel Lite customer service at 1-574-831-3000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes. The battery cables and hydraulic lines on these vehicles may not be properly secured, allowing them to contact the driveshaft or exhaust system, potentially resulting in an electrical short or hydraulic fluid leak. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. A hydraulic fluid leak can result in a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the battery cables and hydraulic lines, rerouting and securing them as necessary. Any damaged cables or lines will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-3535.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2014 Dodge Challenger, Charger, Durango, Chrysler 300, and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with a 3.6L engine and a 160-amp alternator. In the affected vehicles, the alternator may suddenly fail. If the alternator fails, the vehicle may stall without warning, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the alternator, free of charge. The recall began December 15, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T75

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Compass vehicles. The passenger side air bag assembly may have inflator mounting nuts loose within the module assembly. In the event of a crash necessitating air bag deployment, unsecured inflator mounting nuts outside of the cushion assembly are potential projectiles that may strike the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger air bag module assembly, free of charge. Chrysler issued owners an interim notification on December 15, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T73.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain model year 2017-2018 Jeep Compass vehicles. The brightness of the backlighting for the Instrument Panel Cluster (IPC) cannot be adjusted. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Controls and Displays.” An instrument cluster that is too bright, and cannot be dimmed, can reduce the driver’s ability to see at night, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update IPC software, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began December 8, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T70.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Ram ProMaster vehicles. An incorrect rivet may have been used to attach the front door impact sensor which can cause the sensor housing to fracture. A fractured sensor could affect the deployment of the standard supplemental side airbags during certain side impact crashes, increasing the risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace both front door impact pressure sensors, securing them with the correct rivets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 3, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T64.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2017 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans. The spare tire holder under the vehicle may not be properly secured. If the spare tire holder is not properly secured, the spare tire may separate from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners and dealers will lift the spare tire holder completely and tighten the securing screws as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA custom service at 1-854-888-3214.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016 F-150 and Explorer vehicles. Loose power seat adjuster pivot bolts may cause the front seat cushions to detach and not properly restrain the seat occupant in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, a seat occupant that is not properly restrained has an increased risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the tightness of the power seat track upper pivot link bolt, either applying threadlocker or replacing the lift link and hardware, free of charge. Interim letters are expected to go out January 15, 2018. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S40.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford Escape vehicles. The side curtain air bags on these vehicles have a component that may detach during deployment of the inflatable curtain air bag. If the component detaches during deployment, it may enter the passenger compartment and be a projectile within the vehicle cabin, increasing the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver and passenger side curtain air bags, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 29, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S44.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is superseding a previous recall for certain 2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks to implement a final repair. Upon deployment of the passenger side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger’s frontal air bag, the inflator could rupture with metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger’s frontal air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 26, 2017, and will be launched in phases through the end of March 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S42. Note: This recall supersedes recall 15V322 which was an interim repair. Vehicles that received a replacement air bag inflator under the previous campaign need to return to a dealer to have an alternate inflator installed. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S42.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is superseding a previous recall for certain 2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks to implement a final repair. Upon deployment of the driver side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could rupture with metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s frontal air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 26, 2017, and will be launched in phases through the end of March 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S42. Note: This recall supersedes recall 16V-036 which was an interim repair. Vehicles that received a replacement air bag inflator under the previous campaign need to return to a dealer to have an alternate inflator installed.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2017 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe vehicles. The right halfshaft may have been improperly heat treated, reducing its strength. The improper heat treatment can result in the halfshaft breaking, preventing the engine from moving the vehicle, and can allow a possible roll away situation if the parking brake is not engaged. This can increase the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the halfshaft’s serial number, replacing it as necessary and aligning the front wheels, free of charge. The recall began December 8, 2017. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is K0E.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2018 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. The side curtain air bags on these vehicles have a component that may detach during deployment of the inflatable curtain air bag. If the component detaches during deployment, the curtain air bag may not inflate properly during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, if the detached component were to enter the vehicle occupant compartment, there could be an increased risk of occupant injury. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver and passenger side curtain air bags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 171.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2018 Kia Sorento vehicles. The side curtain air bags on these vehicles have a component that may detach during deployment of the inflatable curtain air bag. If the component detaches during deployment, it may enter the passenger compartment and be a projectile within the vehicle cabin, increasing the risk of injury. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver and passenger side curtain air bags, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in December 2017. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC159.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2004-2006 B-Series trucks. Upon deployment of the driver side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could rupture with metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s frontal air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 1917L. Note: This recall supersedes recall 16V-048. Vehicles that received a replacement air bag inflator under the previous campaign need to return to a dealer to have an alternate inflator installed.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2004-2006 Mazda B-series trucks. Upon deployment of the passenger side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger’s frontal air bag, the inflator could rupture with metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger side frontal air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 1817L. Note: This recall supersedes recall 15V-346. Vehicles that received a replacement air bag inflator under the previous campaign need to return to a dealer to have an alternate inflator installed.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2016 Nissan Rogue vehicles. The vehicles have front passenger seat frames that may be improperly welded. As such, these vehicles fail to meet performance requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 202a, “Head Restraints” and FMVSS 207, “Seating Systems.” In the event of a crash, the improperly welded seat back frames may increase the risk of injury. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger seat back assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2018 Crosstrek vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with an incorrect floor mat retention bracket, allowing the floor mat to move out of position and interfere with the accelerator or brake pedal operation. If the floor mat moves out of position and interferes with the accelerator or brake pedal operation, it can increase the risk of a crash. Subaru has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the floor mat retention bracket and replace it if necessary, free of charge. The recall began November 14, 2017. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for this recall is WTR-77.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this time.



Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

