RV and RV-related recalls for January 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for January 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Kidde recalls 40 million fire extinguishers

Click to learn the details.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Erwin Hymer Group North America, Inc. (Erwin Hymer) is recalling certain 2012-2018 Roadtrek E-trek, CS Adventurous, RS Adventurous, SS Agile, Zion, Zion SRT, Simplicity, Simplicity SRT, Hymer Aktiv, Aktiv 2.0, Sonne, Carado Banff, Axion, and Sunlight Van One vehicles. These motorhomes are equipped with Kidde E10 or EH10 Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. If the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury in the event of a fire. Erwin Hymer will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in January 2018. Owners may contact Erwin Hymer customer service at 1-844-413-8245, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Erwin Hymer’s number for this recall is 17E062000.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Cascade and Cherokee recreational trailers. The trailer wiring may have been improperly routed, allowing the wires to be pinched between the chassis and the vehicle body. Pinched wires may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers, rerouting the wires, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 16, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8072. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-0456.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Berkshire XLT motorhomes. Incorrect circuit breakers were used that may not contact the electrical sub-panel correctly. If the breakers do not contact the sub-panel properly, the electrical resistance can cause excessive heat, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect circuit breaker, free of charge. The recall began on January 11, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-0594.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee travel trailers. On the affected trailers, a 14 gauge and a 12 gauge neutral wire for the 110V Air Conditioning were connected to the same lug in the 120V panel neutral bus bar. If both wires were connected to the same lug, the smaller wire may overheat and fail due to trying to handle a higher load, thereby increasing the risk of an electrical fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the subject wire to another 14 gauge terminal, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17A-0609.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Georgetown recreational vehicles, models GTA31L5, GTA31R5, GTA369XLF, GTA36B5, GTA36B5F, GTA377XLF, GTA378XLF, built on Ford chassis and equipped with Antilock Brake Systems (ABS). The brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) on these vehicles may be missing valve block ball plugs, potentially causing a brake fluid leak or air ingestion during electronic brake distribution and/or ABS activation. A brake fluid leak or air ingestion can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will inspect the HECU for missing valve block ball plugs, replacing the unit as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 23, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-0606.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Coachmen Galleria motorhomes, models GAB24FLM, GAB24QM and GAB24TM. The inverter was installed using a lead wire that may not be able to handle the amperage draw. If the lead wire cannot handle the draw, the lead wire may melt, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the lead wire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 14, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-0587.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time Crusader and Sanibel recreational trailers. A bracket used to secure the furnace in place may be missing, allowing the furnace to shift, possibly resulting in the fresh air intake and the furnace exhaust tubes being misaligned with the furnace. If the tubes are misaligned, carbon monoxide could enter the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of illness or death. Additionally, flames may escape the furnace during start up, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a bracket to secure the furnace, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 16, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0600.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Sandpiper and Sierra recreational trailers. The Federal Placard may incorrectly indicate the recommended tire pressure to be 110 psi; however, the actual tire pressure should be 95 psi. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the tires are inflated incorrectly to 110 psi, it can cause premature wear of the tire, potentially causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on January 2, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4574. Forest River’s number for this recall is 03-0599.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Surveyor recreational trailers, models SVT266RLDS, SVT285IKDS, SVT285IKLE, SVT323BHLE, SVT33KRETS, SVT33KRLOK and SVT33KRLTS. These vehicles were built with a circuit breaker that allows more current that the wiring can handle. The incorrect circuit breaker can cause the wiring to melt, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a circuit breaker with the correct load rating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119, extension 205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-0604.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2011-2012 Endura Max fifth wheel, Matrix, Matrix fifth wheel, Yellowstone, Canyon Trail, Aztec, Ridgeline, Mako, Executive Ridgeline, Explorer, Stream-Lite Sport, Stream-Lite Explorer, Gulf Breeze, Gulf Breeze Sport, Visa, Gulf Breeze Explorer, Capri, Northern Express, Champaign Gulf Breeze, Champaign Stream-Lite, Conquest, Innsbrook, Special Edition, Track and Trail, Amerilite, Amerilite Super-Lite, Kingsport Super-Lite, Cavalier, Kingsport, Kingsport Park Model, Serenity Park Model, Trailmaster, Trailmaster Destination, Trailmaster Park Model, and Sky recreational trailers. These trailers are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Gulf Stream will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 2, 2018. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Hideout recreational trailers, model 310. The Federal Placard on these vehicles incorrectly lists the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) as 5,080 lbs and the tire size as ST225/75R15D with 65 PSI, when the correct GAWR is 5,200 lbs and the correct tire size is ST225/75R15E with 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect label information may cause the operator to underinflate the tires, possibly resulting in their failure and an increased risk of a crash. Keystone has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on December 27, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-310.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2017 Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, and Canyon Star vehicles, built on Ford chassis and equipped with Antilock Brake Systems (ABS). The brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) on these vehicles may be missing valve block ball plugs, potentially causing a brake fluid leak or air ingestion during electronic brake distribution and/or ABS activation. A brake fluid leak or air ingestion can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will inspect the HECU for missing valve block ball plugs, replacing the unit as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on January 24, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17V-768.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain model year 2016-2018 Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Dutch Star, Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, New Aire, Ventana and Ventana LE motorhomes. These vehicles may have a loose power connection at the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), possibly resulting in a build up of heat. The build up of heat in the wiring from the loose power connection can increase the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the electrical connection at the ATS, tightening it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 17, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling various 1995-2018 motorhomes. A list of the affected vehicles is available here. These motorhomes are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Newmar will notify owners, and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 13, 2018. Owners may contact Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information, or owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-574-773-7791. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17E-062.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 American Coach American Dream, American Revolution, Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Monaco Marquis recreational vehicles. Water may enter the 12-volt harness connectors due to missing gaskets or the placement of the pin connectors, potentially causing an electrical short. An electrical short can increase the risk of a crash. REV Recreation Group will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, install a gasket for each affected harness pin connector and re-route harnesses that terminate near luggage compartment number five, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 15, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171213REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Axon, Bounder, Flair, Southwind, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes, and 2018 Holiday Rambler Navigator, Navigator XE, Reno, Vacationer, and Vacationer XE motorhomes. The satellite dish on these vehicles may detach from the roof while driving and become a road hazard. If the satellite dish detaches from the roof while driving it can increase the risk of a crash or injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will resecure the satellite dish to the roof with a metal reinforcement, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171208REV.

ShowHauler Trucks, Inc. (ShowHauler) is recalling all 2003-2018 Garage Coach, Motorhome, and Toter Coach recreational vehicles. These motorhomes are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. ShowHauler will notify owners to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information, or owners may call ShowHauler customer service at 1-574-825-6764.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018 Freedom Traveler motorhomes, model A27. These vehicles may be missing a heat shield between the liquid propane (LP) tank and the generator exhaust pipe. The missing heat shield can increase the risk of a fire. TMC has notified owners, and dealers will install the missing heat shield, free of charge. The recall began on January 12, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000150.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2009-2018 Allegro and Allegro RED, Bus and Phaeton vehicles, 2009-2010 Bay vehicles, 2011-2018 Breeze vehicles, and 2009-2015, and 2017-2018 Zephyr vehicles. These motorhomes are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Tiffin will notify owners and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 13, 2018. Owners may contact Kidde customer service toll free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Owners may also contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger vehicles, and 2009-2011 Dodge Dakota vehicles sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” Additionally, Chrysler is recalling certain 2009-2010 RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” Chrysler is also recalling certain 2009 RAM 3500, RAM 2500, RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, Dodge Durango, Chrysler Aspen, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger vehicles ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these passenger air bag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U03.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs, 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles, 2009-2017 Ram 1500 and 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, all equipped with a column shifter. Pushing the brake pedal for prolonged periods when the vehicle is running and in PARK may cause the Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) pin to stick in the open position. With the pin in the open position, the transmission can be shifted out of PARK into any gear without pushing the brake pedal or having the key in the ignition. Being able to shift the transmission without pushing the brake pedal and/or without a key in the ignition can increase the risk of an unintended vehicle rollaway that may result in personal injury or a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T79.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles equipped with a 3.6-liter engine. The engine control software may become out of sync with the crankshaft position sensor, possibly resulting in an engine stall. An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the engine control software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 2, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U01.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vehicles equipped with a 6.2-liter Supercharged Engine. The fuel line may separate. If the fuel line separates, the engine may stall, increasing the risk of a crash. In addition, a fuel line separation increases the risk of an engine compartment fire and injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the fuel line, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 2, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U02.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling various Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM vehicles equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. A list of the affected trailer models is available here. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. If the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury in the event of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or Kidde customer service service toll-free at 1-855-262-3540, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T82.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2013 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 and Freightliner Sprinter 3500 vehicles equipped with the Crosswind Assist function. In the event of strong crosswind, automatic brake interventions by the vehicle dynamics control system (ADAPTIVE ESP) might not be activated. If Crosswind Assist system does not activate the automatic braking system as expected in the event of a strong crosswind, there would be an increased risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will update the ESP control unit with corrected software, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in January 2018. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-854-888-3214.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC (Chrysler) is recalling certain 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup trucks equipped with heated seats. These driver and passenger seats may develop hot spots that can result in the seat cushion or seat back having burn holes. The hot spots and burn holes can injure the seat occupant and can increase the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners and dealers will update the seat heating system control features, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T80.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2006 Ranger vehicles. Upon deployment of the driver side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to explode. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could explode with sharp metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Ford will notify owners instructing them to not drive their vehicles, and dealers will replace the front driver side air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 16, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S02.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013 Ford Mustang vehicles sold, or ever registered in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” Additionally, Ford is recalling certain 2010 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr/MKZ, and Mercury Milan vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” Ford is also recalling certain 2009 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr/MKZ, and Mercury Milan vehicles ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules, used as original equipment or replacement equipment (such as after a vehicle crash necessitating replacement of the original air bags), that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 19, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S01.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The second row window control modules may intermittently stop the movement of the power window. If something, such as a finger, is pinched by the window glass, the stopped window control module may prevent the window from automatically reversing. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 118, “Power-Operated Window Systems.” If the window does not automatically reverse when an obstruction is found, it can increase the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the second row window electronic control modules, and replace them as necessary based on their build date codes, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 5, 2018.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2010-2012 Acura RL, 2010 Honda Element, and 2010-2013 Honda Ridgeline vehicles ever registered in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” Additionally, Honda is recalling certain 2010 Acura RL, 2010-2011 Honda Element and Honda Ridgeline vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” If not included in zones A or B above, Honda is recalling certain 2009 Acura RL, Honda Element, and Honda Ridgeline vehicles ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the frontal air bag modules, and used as original equipment or replacement equipment (such as after a vehicle crash necessitating replacement of the original air bags), that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to higher absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 12, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are U0H, and G0I.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2010-2013 Acura TSX, ZDX, Honda Accord Crosstour, Fit, Insight and Pilot vehicles, 2011-13 Acura TSX Sportswagon, 2010-2012 Honda Accord,, 2010-2011 Honda Civic, Civic NGV, Civic Hybrid and CR-V vehicles and 2013 Honda FCX Clarity and Fit EV vehicles ever registered in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” Additionally, Honda is recalling certain 2010-2012 Acura TSX, Honda Accord, Accord Crosstour, Fit and Pilot, 2010-2011 Honda Civic, Civic NGV, Civic Hybrid and CR-V, and 2010 Acura ZDX and Honda Insight vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” Unless included in Zones A or B above, Honda is recalling certain 2009 Acura TSX, Honda Accord, Civic, Civic NGV, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Fit, and Pilot vehicles ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the frontal air bag modules, and used as original equipment or replacement equipment (such as after a vehicle crash necessitating replacement of the original air bags), that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to higher absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 12, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are B0K and L0J.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2011-2012 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, originally sold, or ever registered, in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, or “Zone B.” Unless included in “Zone B” above, Land Rover is recalling certain 2010-2012 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, originally sold, or ever registered, in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is P084.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2010 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, originally sold, or ever registered, in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, or “Zone B.” Unless included in “Zone B” above, Land Rover is recalling certain 2009 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, originally sold, or ever registered, in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is P083.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2006 B-Series vehicles. Upon deployment of the driver side frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to explode. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could explode with sharp metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners instructing them to not drive their vehicles, and dealers will replace the front driver side air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin January 19, 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 2218A.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2009 B-Series trucks ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 2118A.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2009-2012 Versa Hatchback, and 2009-2011 Versa Sedan vehicles ever registered in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” Additionally, Nissan is recalling certain 2009-2010 Versa Hatchback, and Versa Sedan vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” Nissan is also recalling certain 2009 Versa Hatchback and Versa Sedan vehicles ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these passenger air bag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2018 Nissan Versa Note vehicles. During deployment of the side curtain air bag, a component of the air bag inflator may detach. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) number 214, “Side Impact Protection,” and 226, “Ejection Mitigation.” If the component detaches during deployment, it may enter the passenger compartment and be a projectile within the vehicle cabin, increasing the risk of injury. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side curtain air bags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009 Tribeca, Impreza, Forester, WRX, Legacy, and Outback vehicles sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An explosion of an inflator within the passenger frontal air bag module may result in sharp metal fragments striking the front seat passenger, driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKC-18.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009-2010 Tribeca, Impreza, Forester, WRX, Legacy, and Outback vehicles sold, or ever registered, in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An explosion of an inflator within the passenger frontal air bag module may result in sharp metal fragments striking the front seat passenger, driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKB-18.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Legacy, Forester, Tribeca, WRX and Outback vehicles, and 2009-2011 Impreza vehicles sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An explosion of an inflator within the passenger frontal air bag module may result in sharp metal fragments striking the front seat passenger, driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKA-18.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Toyota 4Runner and Tundra, 2018 Toyota Highlander, RAV4 and Lexus GX460 and 2017 Toyota Sienna and Tacoma vehicles. These vehicles may have incorrect load carrying capacity modification labels. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” An incorrect load information label can result in the operator overloading the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners and provide them with corrected labels, free of charge. The recall began on January 23, 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are H0Z for Toyota vehicles, and HLF for Lexus vehicles.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2010-2012 Yaris vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” Additionally, these vehicles are also being recalled in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin by March 10, 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are G0R (Zone B), and H0A (Zone C).

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2013 Scion xB, Toyota Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Sienna, 4Runner, Lexus IS250, IS350, IS250C, IS350C, IS-F, and GX460 vehicles sold, ever registered, in the states of AL, CA, FL, GA, HI, LA, MS, SC, TX, PR, AS, GU, the MP (Saipan), and the U.S. VI or “Zone A.” Toyota is also recalling certain 2010 Scion xB, Toyota Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Yaris, 4Runner, Lexus IS250, IS350, IS250C, IS350C, ES350, IS-F, GX460, and Pontiac Vibe vehicles sold, ever registered, in the states of AZ, AR, DE, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MO, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, VA, and WV or “Zone B.” Toyota is also recalling certain 2009 Scion xB, Toyota Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Yaris, Lexus IS250, IS350, ES350, IS-F, and Pontiac Vibe vehicles ever registered in the states of AK, CO, CT, ID, IA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NY, ND, OR, RI, SD, UT, VT, WA, WI, and WY or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Toyota will notify the Toyota, Scion and Lexus owners. General Motors will contact the Pontiac owners. Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator, or replace the air bag assembly. The recall is expected to begin January 24, 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or Pontiac customer service at 1-800-762-2737. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are “Zone A” Toyota: G0P, Lexus: GLG; “Zone B” Toyota: G0R, Lexus GLH; “Zone C” Toyota: H0A, and Lexus: HLA.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Cooper) is recalling certain Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires, sizes P215/70R14, P225/70R14 and P225/70R15, Cornell 1000 tires, size P235/75R15, El Dorado Golden Fury GFT tires, size P205/75R15, Futura GLS Super Sport tires, size P225/70R14, Mastercraft Avenger G/T tires, size P225/70R14, Mastercraft MC-440 tires, sizes 185/60R15, 215/60R16, 225/60R16, 225/60R17 and 205/55R16, Starfire RS-C 2.0 tires, sizes 215/60R16 and 205/55R16, Starfire SF-340 tires, sizes P215/65R16, P185/60R15, P215/60R16 and P225/60R16, Cooper Trendsetter SE tires, sizes P205/75R15 and P235/75R15, Mastercraft A/S IV tires, sizes P205/75R15 and P235/75R15, and Vanderbilt Turbo-Tech G/T Radial tires, size P225/70R14. These tires were manufactured with an incorrect belt rubber compound that may result in poor adhesion of the rubber to the belt wires, potentially resulting in a belt separation. If the belt separates from the tire it can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Cooper will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Cooper customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper’s number for this recall is 170.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

