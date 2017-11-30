RV and RV-related recalls for November 2017

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for November 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.



OUR NEW GROUP IS OFF TO A GREAT START

Won’t you join us?

More than 600 RVtravel.com readers have signed up for our new RV TRAVEL group at RVillage. If you have not joined RVillage and our RV Travel group there you are missing out. One of the great things about RVillage is you can, if you wish, learn if RVers with common interests are in your area or even your campground. What a great way to meet fellow RVers!

IMPORTANT REMINDER



Kidde recalls 40 million fire extinguishers

Click to learn the details.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Rockwood and Flagstaff travel trailers. The slide room arm may contact and damage the passenger side rear tire. The damaged tire may leak air, resulting in a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit to elevate the chassis and replace any tire that has evidence of damage, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 22, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-5164. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10-0588.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Puma recreational trailers. When installing and tightening the wheels on the trailers, the wheel center caps may have interfered, preventing the wheels from being properly tightened. If the wheels were not properly tightened, they may loosen and detach while the trailer is moving, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will remove the plastic wheel center cap and install a different center cap, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 5, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 420-0537.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Keystone Cougar Western Edition recreational trailers. The stabilizer jacks may not have been properly welded to the chassis frame, possibly resulting in the jacks detaching from the trailer during transit. If the stabilizer jacks separate during transit, they could be a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the mounting of the four stabilizer jacks and install appropriate fasteners, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-306.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Carbon, Fuzion, and Raptor triple axle toy haulers. These vehicles may have an incorrectly welded suspension equalizer that can result in the suspension’s failure while traveling. If the suspension fails, the trailer’s handling would be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the equalizer with a different one, free of charge. The recall began on October 20, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-305.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and Volante recreational trailers. These vehicles may have been manufactured with propane gas detectors instead of being manufactured with a combination propane gas/carbon monoxide detector. Without a carbon monoxide (CO) detector, occupants will not be alerted to high levels of carbon monoxide, increasing the risk of injury or death. Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will install a CO detector, free of charge. The recall began on October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-302.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and 2017-2018 Crossroads Sunset, Volante, and Zinger recreational vehicles, equipped with Flame King cook tops designed for outdoor use. The cook tops have a corrugated fiber board that can burn due to a breeze or an inverted flame. If the flame of the cook top becomes inverted or is redirected due to a breeze, the corrugated fiber board may burn, increasing the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the corrugated fiber board protector and burner for damage. If no damage exists, the fiber board regulator will be replaced. If damage is found on the fiber board, the cook top will be replaced, free of charge. The recall began on November 13, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-303.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.

Read the first issue of Mike Sokol’s new monthly RV Electricity Newsletter. It’s full of important, and potentially lifesaving information. If you have not signed up for an email alert for new issues, please do so today so you don’t miss out.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Connect recreational trailers equipped with an outside kitchen. The outlet for the outside kitchen area does not have Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) protection. Without the circuit protection, an individual may be shocked. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 110 volt outlet with a GFCI outlet, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 22, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2017-08.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 KZRV Sportsmen Sportster trailers. There is insufficient clearance between the slide out support arm and the vehicle tires. While the trailer is being towed, the axle travel can allow the tire to contact the support arm. Tire contact with the slide support arm adjustment bolt may damage the tire, increasing the risk of a crash. KZRV will notify owners and dealers will modify the slide room support arm to provide the proper clearance, free of charge. The recall began on November 17, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extensions 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2017-07.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Challenger, Axis, Chateau, Four Winds, Hurricane, Miramar, Palazzo, Tuscany, Vegas, Venetian, and Windsport motorhomes. The cargo carrying capacity (CCC) label on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect water capacity for the water heater/fresh water tank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Tires and Rims for Motor vehicles over 10,000 lbs.” If the water capacity information is incorrect and it causes the vehicle to be overloaded, there would be an increased risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners and send them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall began on November 15, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000147.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling 2016-2018 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. The fridge power supply is not correctly fused. Without fused protection, in the event of an electrical overload, the power supply wire may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will correctly connect the fridge wire to the 20 amp fuse block, free of charge. The recall began on November 1, 2017. Owners may contact Triple E RV customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E RV’s number for this recall is CA #8764-1.

Give gift cards to your favorite stores and restaurants

You can’t go wrong giving a gift card for the holidays — or any other occasion. Here’s where to order most of America’s most popular gift cards .

DO YOU HAVE A NORCOLD REFRIGERATOR?

If so, watch this important video about a critical recall. A class action lawsuit has just been settled. Click on this page for the settlement website and a link to the court ruling.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Cherokee and Compass vehicles equipped with 2.4 L engines. The engines may have a cracked oil pump housing that can result in oil pump failure. An oil pump failure may cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the oil pump, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. Interim notices informing owners of the safety defect are expected to be mailed December 13, 2017. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T65.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 F-150 vehicles equipped with ten-speed transmissions. The pin that attaches the transmission shift linkage to the transmission may come out, preventing the transmission from responding to movement of the shift lever. The disconnected linkage may cause the vehicle to not move forward or backward as selected by the driver with the shift lever. Additionally, despite selecting “Park,” if the parking brake is not applied, the vehicle may roll. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the roll pin with an updated part, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S36.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 F-150 vehicles equipped with 3.5 L engines. The cylinder heads may have been machined without lubrication supply holes for the camshaft-bearing journals. Without a proper supply of lubrication, the engine will fail, causing a stall and increasing the risk of a crash. Ford is not aware of any affected vehicles outside of dealer control. Should owner contact subsequently be required, arrangements will be made to transport their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the engine replaced. The recall began October 24, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S37.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 F-150 vehicles equipped with a 3.3 L engine, a 6-speed transmission and a column mounted shift lever. Quickly moving the shift lever from Park to Drive may cause a loss of gear indication on the instrument cluster display and a momentary selection of an unintended gear, such as Reverse or Neutral before the vehicle achieves Drive function. Unidentified or unintended gear selection may cause the vehicle to move in a way that was not intended by the driver, increasing the risk of crash or injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S35.

We’ve made it easier for you to shop through our Amazon affiliate program. Simply click the link on the blue bar near all the top pages of this website. The prices will be the same as if you went to Amazon directly but we’ll get a tiny commission on what you buy to help us do a better job for you.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2011-2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 trucks equipped with dual fuel tanks. The low fuel level sensor for the front tank may stick causing the rear tank to overfill the front tank. If the front tank overfills, the excess pressure may cause the front tank to expand and contact the driveshaft, possibly resulting in a hole in the tank. The hole will leak fuel, which in the presence of an ignition source, can increase the risk of a fire. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear tank fuel pump or update the fuel-level sensor software, as well as inspect the front tank, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. Interim notices are expected to be mailed December 18, 2017. Owners will receive a second notice in February 2018, when the remedy is expected to be available. Owners may contact GM customer service for Chevrolet 1-800-222-1020 or for GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 17399.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015-2016 GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado, and 2016 Chevrolet Volt vehicles. The driver’s frontal air bag may improperly inflate during second-stage deployment in the event of a high-speed crash. An improperly inflated air bag increases the risk of injury in a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s frontal air bag module, free of charge. The recall began November 8, 2017. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 17387.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey vehicles. The second row outboard (outer) seats can slide sideways to one of two positions. If a seat is placed between either of the two positions when attaching the seat to the vehicle floor, the seat will not latch properly to the seat striker, allowing the seat to tip forward unexpectedly during braking. If the seat tips forward during braking, it can increase the risk of injury. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Honda will notify owners of the safety risk in an interim notification and provide detailed instructions for installing/positioning the second row outer seats and confirming that they are securely latched. Once a final remedy is determined and the necessary parts are available, Honda will send a second letter to the owners to have them visit a dealer to have the condition remedied, free of charge. The interim notification is expected to begin December 18, 2017. Owners may contact American Honda Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is S0G.

Casino Guide includes RVer info

The highly rated 2017 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2014-2018 Mirage vehicles. The internal acceleration sensor in the Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) Electronic Control Unit (ECU) can misinterpret vibrations such as those from poor road conditions or a flat tire to be a sensor error thereby disabling the air bags from deploying in a crash. Air bags that do not deploy as designed in a crash increase the risk of injury. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the SRS-ECU software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November 2017. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-17-006.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012 Versa Hatchback vehicles that were sold or ever registered in the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Road salt may corrode the front coil springs, possibly resulting in the coil springs fracturing. If a front coil spring fractures, it may contact the tire, possibly puncturing it, increasing the risk of a crash. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace both front coil springs, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin November 27, 2017. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261. This campaign expands recall 15V573.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Nissan Rogue vehicles. The recliner joints on the lower seat frame for the rear seats may have improper welds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” The insufficient welds can increase the risk of injury to the occupants in the event of a crash. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat frames and replace any defective lower seat frames, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 4, 2017. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261. (No recall number.)

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Zhaoqing Junhong Co., Ltd. (Zhaoqing) is recalling certain Antares Comfort A5 tires, size LT 225/75R16 118/116S 10 PR. These tires may experience sidewall separation while driving. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” A tire sidewall separation increases the risk of a crash. Zhaoqing will notify owners and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in November 2017. Owners may contact Zhaoqing customer service at 1-855-444-5120.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

Don’t be without this

Emergency Weather Radio!

For about $15, you can rest assured that anytime of day severe weather threatens, you will be notified, even if cell service is down, the Internet is down or power fails. The RVtravel.com staff travels with this small, handheld, battery-powered NOAA weather radio. If severe weather is on the way, the radio sounds an alert, followed by detailed information about the the storm to let you know to seek shelter or move away. Learn more or order.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2017 by RVtravel.com.

##RVT822