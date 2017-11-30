Comments for RV and RV-related recalls for November 2017
We too were wondering about recalls on travel trailers. How can I look up that info, to see if our 17′ ft. 2017 Coleman travel trailer has been recalled?
Thanks Chuck for all the effort you put into RVtravel. Even though I’m a seasoned camper for 50 years, been there done that, I still learn something from you & your staff.
I Appreciate all your efforts to get better quality from the RV manufactures!
Dave
RV Travel. Now you are doing something really useful for the RVers out here. Up till now I found most of your stuff on quality just bithcin. This is a great service and I hope you continue with the monthly RV recalls. An article for those of us who own older RVs and how to look up if our vehicle have ever been recalled would be nice. Or maybe I missed that one?
We found out by accident our unit had a recall before we bought it used that was never taken care of.
I am now considering a paid sub as this is a great service.