RV sales continue to break records

RV sales continued to boom again in April, while places to stay with them at RV parks remained stagnant.

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) survey of manufacturers found RV wholesale shipments finished at 47,442, an increase of 12.2 percent from the 42,295 units shipped last April.

The April 2018 shipment total is the best April on comparable record. All towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 41,411 units for the month, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to last April’s towable RV shipment total of 37,195.

April motorhome shipments ended the month with 6,031 shipments to retailers, up 18.3 percent compared to last April’s total of 5,100.

Year-to-date wholesale shipments are currently at 184,528 up 13.1 percent compared to this point last year. Towable RVs are up 13.6 percent to 161,004 units. Motorhome shipments are up 9.7 percent to 23,524 units.

Park model RVs ended the month with 369 wholesale shipments, down 12.8 percent compared to last April. Year-to-date, Park model RVs are up one percent compared to last year with 1,470 shipments.