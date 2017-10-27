RV shipments hit record high in September

RVs continue to roll out of factories at a record pace according the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). The association’s September survey of manufacturers found RV wholesale shipments totaled 43,598 units, an increase of 29.4% over the 33,704 units shipped last September. September 2017 shipments are the best September on comparable record.

RV wholesale shipments have climbed to 378,006 units through nine months of 2017, up 16.6% over the 324,286 units shipped during the same period last year.

All towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 38,543 units for the month, an increase of 31.8% compared to the 29,233 units shipped in September 2016. Year-to-date totals for towable RVs are up 17% to 330,673 units.

September motorhome shipments were up 13.1% to 5,055 units over last year; paced by solid gains in Class C motorhomes. Year-to-date motorhome shipments have reached 47,333 units on 13.8% growth over the 41,599 units shipped during the same time last year.

