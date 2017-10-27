Comments for RV shipments hit record high in September
Why do you never include the sales figures for B class RV’s? I am sure they are increasingly popular. Is it because most are manufactured in Canada?
While we continue to hear about “record sales” of RV’s, and will probably see a glut at existing campgrounds for a while, I think after a year or two of this, the “glut” will start to wane as folks decide the “RV Lifestyle” isn’t what they thought it would be. They just can’t find that ideal campsite next to the babbling brook with no one around (like you see on RV commercials on TV). Especially if you have to store your RV at a storage lot several miles from home. This makes using it a pain in the butt, and quick weekend trips are out of the question. There are many, many storage lots around us filled with RV’s with grass growing under and around them. This tells me these RV’s aren’t going anywhere. I feel sorry for these folks who most likely “took the hook” at an RV show and are now stuck with something that is hard to use, is maybe falling apart and can’t get fixed so they just leave it in the storage lot, or are now disenchanted with their purchase and don’t know what to do with it. I continue to believe that if I lived “back east” I would not own an RV of any kind because of the lack of public land and ability to boondock – our favorite lifestyle.