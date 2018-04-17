RV Snap Pad announces new RV leveling product

This article is as based on a news release

(April 17, 2018) — Origen RV Accessories, parent company to RV SnapPad, announced earlier this year the development of its new EQ product. Origen has now confirmed that its permanent leveling pads for Equalizer systems, SnapPad EQ Round and Octagon, are now shipping to the public and dealerships.

SnapPad EQ works with Equalizer leveling systems, most commonly found on Berkshire, Newmar and Luxe Augusta brand RVs. With the addition of the EQ product to the lineup, Origen now offers four different product lines that fit on more than two dozen different popular Class A motorhomes, Class C motorhomes and fifth wheel trailer brands.

Origen has also stated plans to release larger, 11.5 inch versions of its popular Equalizer & HiWay pads later this year. It anticipates a launch for these larger sizes in the second quarter of this year.

Equalizer systems are available in a variety of combinations, including both round and octagon shaped feet, said Origen’s CEO Devon Wilson “We recommend that customers check their leveling system before purchasing in order to ensure they get the correct SnapPad package for their rig’s set-up.”

Prices for SnapPad EQ start from $169.99 to $199.99, depending on the package. Origen also offers a discount for veterans, as well as wholesale pricing for dealers. To learn more, visit the RV Snap Pad website.