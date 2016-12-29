RV Stabilizer: The Easy Way to Stop the Sway





By Bob Difley

Rock and roll is here to stay – but those song lyrics shouldn’t define how your 5th wheel or travel trailer behaves in your campsite. The Valterra RV Stabilizer is your simple stabilization solution save money, too. This simple and effective Stabilizer creates a rock-solid foundation for your fifth wheel, class “C” motorhome, toy hauler or travel trailer.

It sets up in minutes. The arms fold down to the desired height and lock securely into place, adjust with the push of a button, and ratchet into place, allowing the Stabilizer to be adjusted for different frame-to-ground clearances from 14″ to 28″. It’s durable, simple, and convenient – and sets up in minutes with no tools required. Eliminate annoying rattling and wobbling when stepping into your RV. Sleep shake-free. And it easily folds for storage – bag included!

You will find the RV Stabilizer on Amazon.

