RV Stabilizer Jack Pads help prevent jacks from sinking

You likely won’t always camp on a stable concrete pad. It could be on grass, dirt or asphalt that has softened in the hot summer sun. To prevent your jacks from digging into soft asphalt or soft ground, Camco suggests using special pads under the jacks.

Camco’s Stabilizer Jack Pads are specifically designed for use with stack jacks, fifth wheel stabilizers, swing down stabilizers and awning arms to keep them from sinking into soft ground. Engineered with a patented design to optimize both strength and weight, they can support loads up to 6000 lb. when used with Camco’s Stack Jacks on solid ground.

Use Camco’s Stabilizer Jack Pads with the flat side down and grid side up to help prevent slipping and sinking. The square inset fits Camco’s Stack Jacks perfectly, so there is no annoying slipping or misalignment when using with Jacks.

A resin is UV stabilized and built to last even when exposed to sunlight for extended periods of time. Bright, visible yellow color helps you see them so you don’t accidentally leave them behind. If dirt or debris builds up, just knock it off and hose it out before storage. They have a convenient built-in handle to assist in use and cleaning. They are also designed to interlock to stay in place. A Velcro strap is included to hold them all together when not being used.

