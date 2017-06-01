Where do you usually store your RV when not using it?

Chuck Woodbury
Where do you usually store your RV when not using it?

 

Please do not respond if you are a full-timer.

Where to you keep your RV when you’re not camping or otherwise on the road? Do have a space right on your property, or maybe just leave it in your driveway, or do you pay to store it in a commercial RV storage facility? 

Please select the option that best applies to you. Feel free to leave a comment and/or check back later for updated results.

2 thoughts on “Where do you usually store your RV when not using it?

  1. RRB
    June 1, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    In a bay attached to the shop so it is away from the sun and weather.

  2. Greg Kanne
    June 1, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    In an enclosed building for the boat and RV.

