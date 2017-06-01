Comments for Where do you usually store your RV when not using it?
In a bay attached to the shop so it is away from the sun and weather.
Store in a commercial facility that has a dump station, public restroom, touch pad entry and 24 hour on premises security. And the host likes Miller Lite.
In a pole barn on our property (40×48) with a concrete floor.
We live in a townhouse complex with RV parking, and we store it there.
In a RV complex with each house having its own RV bay, Power, water and sewer under metal roof
I have a 30×50′ building on our property, half for RV out of weather and half for shop with storage upstairs.
We live in at a RV Community that is designed for portal or open storage next to your house, casita, or grand suite. Works very well.
On our RV lot in a motorhome resort.
We built a pole barn to store our Class A. We didn’t want the sun damage, and wanted a place out of the hail and snow. It’s worked out great. Now when our adult grandchildren come to visit, we put them in the RV (in the pole barn). They love it!
We would not have an RV if I had to pay just to store it when not in use. We did that with a boat. I will admit that when you think of what it is costing you to not use it, there is more reason to do so. Now I live on five acres of rural land with a barn that I can get the coach into both for maintenance and winter storage. A lot of the season, she is outside with the potable tank full, black tank empty and the reefer chilled. That makes for a more pleasant reason to get in her and go.
Our HOA has a storage yard that cost a pittance compared to commercial storage sites.
We luckily have lots of room next to our house, so we park it there. It’s so convenient that it makes spontaneous trips easy and convenient. Friends who store their units at a storage lot use their rigs far less, because of the hassle of going to get it, bringing it home, loading it, and leaving. Then the reverse when they come home.
I really think we would sell our trailer if we had to do that.
We built a metal roof and put a sunscreen on the front it stands beside our carport.
Our community in SC has a boat and RV storage yard. Rates are reasonable and 20 amp power is available.
Our, and several other municipalities have passed Bylaws specifying that RV’s cannot be stored on our properties from Nov. 1st to April 30th. This is a major inconvenience as commercial storage facilities are expensive, but are located many miles from our home.
We live on an acre ….in the heart of Silicon Valley. Parked on our extra long asphalt driveway connected to 30 amp power. Not sure we would RV if we had to store offsite.
Living in Arizona the sun is brutal on RVs. We have 2 acres and have our motorhome parked in an RV garage on our property.
We belong to the local Elks club which has several RV hook-ups and space to store 4-5 RVs. Power is available so we turn it on to cool the refer just before a trip. It is less than a mile from home and easy in/easy out. Cost is $450 per year, which seems silly when we are on the road about half the time but there are few if any alternatives in this area.
We have a 30×50 metal building on our residence for storing our class A RV. It is inside except when we use it. 30 amp electric in the building for RV. We turn on the fridge a couple of days before leaving, for cool down. No winterizing needed when RV is inside. Works well for us.
We lease an enclosed 20’x55′ heated RV garage. Each unit is partially walled off from the other RV’S, is heated when the temp goes under 40*, has 30 amp service, overhead lights, an individual people door, locked gated enclosure. We keep it stocked with food, including most of our clothes and it is always ready to go. It does cost a lot, but my MH is safe, away from the elements plus I can go out and work on it anytime. It’s 2 miles from our home.
And you save on winterization, which can be necessary more than once in a winter season if needing to unwinterize for a few week trip but winterize again to store it.
When we built our home in 1991 we added an area next to the home with a dump, water ,TV and 30 amp connections. Also we live in Arizona so I built the area on the north side of the home so the MH gets a little sun in the AM and shade the rest of the day. The home is a 2 story which works well to shade the MH.
My travel trailer is store in a property l have about one hour from home.
We store our 28′ 5 wheel across the street in my neighbour’ s empty lot. Been doing that for 10 years. He is finally going to build on the property, so may have to finally go to a commercial storage lot.
In my Quonset
A storage condominium where folks own their own storage units. Gated access, wash bay & restroom. Each unit has either one or two dedicated 20A power circuits. Owners association fees cover common area maintenance and all utilities.
We store our 40 ft 5th wheel in the backyard which is fenced. It certainly helps to live on a corner lot for access from the side street. We leave our fridge on full time, our closet is always full and I leave a complete grooming kit in the RV so we’re ready to go at a moments notice
We used to store our 5th wheel in town (central Calif) at a D….’s Mini Storage.
An opening came up for RV storage on the Central Coast (3hrs away) & we decided to try it. It has a full service RV repair center, dump, potable water, air, & a wash bay. So far, so good. Only downside is that it’s not a covered spot like what we had before.
We’ve spent a lot more time on the coast now & it seems easier to load up the truck with our stuff.
We leave our 34ft motor home in the backyard of our home. Lots of room and no complaints.
In my Driveway, I had a pad made for it.
For the first 3 years I kept my 30 foot motorhome on the other side of town at an RV Park. In Houston other side of town equals 50 miles away. That way it was always powered up and ready to go and I was close to where my son lives.
Now I have moved it to my back yard. It’s a regular sub-division type house with not a lot of room, but it fits. Eventually I would like to move to a more rural area where I could have a large metal building and park it indoors.
I would love to have covered storage for miy RV, but it’s not available in the area near Los Angeles International Airport. I live in Hawaii and fly to LA to go RVing. I use my RV about four months out of the year and it’s in storage the rest of the time. It’s $150 a month for a 27′ outdoor parking space with good security, wash and dump station, but no electric. At least I don’t have to winterize in SoCal.
I deliberately bought a condo in a place with a large rv/boat parking lot in the rear. Since don’t tow it works out really well. I can drive my car to the rv with everything I need, unpack, drive home, stick my car in the garage and then walk or bike back to the rv and just get on the road.
We have a covered area behind the garage for the RV.
We built a cover for it last year. It is about 200′ or so from the house and very nice to not have to shovel the snow off the top. We live in the national forest and get anywhere from 8-14′ of snow a year.
In our 52X88 pole barn that we built to house our “toys.”
We live in a townhouse with a 16′ X 48′ garage for the coach with floor drain, 1/2 bath and 50A service and a 12′ X 18″ garage for the toad. We live above in out 1 BRm, 1 Bath apartment. The coach is the Sports Lounge and visitors quarters.
In our pole barn a mile from my residence.
Our trailer is parked on it’s own space next to our house, with it’s own 30A outlet. It’s convenient to just stock it and go when the mood hits us to go camping. We have thought about a fire ring, but that would be to close too the house.
Our trailer is under a metal roofed shelter next to a detached garage building about 40 yards from the back of our house, connected to 30 amp power outlet because we often use it for sleeping room when family visits.
Used to park in our driveway. New 5er didn’t fit so we parked across town. eventually all RV/boat storage locations in SF Bay Area (on the Peninsula) has been developed. Move to storage across the Bay, now it was sold for development ! 🙁 I park it in Morgan Hill an hour away for half the price but I have to be more thoughtful in planning when going in a different direction!
We built a 42′ x 48′ post frame building for our motor home and other storage in the back yard.
We had a 30×30 metal barn built on our property, before we ever purchased our Motorhome.
Our MH is stored at one of 4 (that I know about) underground cave complexes in the Kansas City Area. No UV damage. 60 degrees year around so no winterizing. Humidity controlled.
For many years we were able to leave our 5th-wheel on our rural property near the house so we could conveniently connect to water and electricity, load and unload the RV, etc. We even used the solar panels to power stuff in the house! We recently purchased a house in a planned community in GA (Peachtree City) that has more rules and regulations than we’ve ever seen before. We knew going into the deal that we couldn’t park our RV on our property any more. Since local RV storage is so expensive we’re currently storing the camper at Fort Benning about 90 minutes away — it’s much, much cheaper but a hassle hauling stuff back and forth when we take a trip. Full-time RVing the last 3 years was easier!
We found a canopy system thru Wal Mart and well, found out the poles are too short for the 20 x 8 trailer we have. So for the time we improvised and put wooden poles inside the existing poles to raise it. Now we bought pc piping and will use that next winter to keep it off the trailer. Last winter winds were nasty buggers. Hopefully this will do the trick. Wish us luck. The canopy unit is built around around our trailer on our driveway next to the house. Currently we took it down so we can pull it out and back in from each trip. I recommend the canopy system. But you will need new poles for the height. Good luck.
I used to use a commercial storage center as i could not maneuver the trailer into my backyard pad. But i discovered a device called Trailer Valet XL that now allows me to make the tight turns I could not before.
Unfortunately, we bought our house a couple years before we ever considered and bought an RV so, unfortunately, it wasn’t on our ‘wish list’. Because of that, we have to store it at a storage lot. 20+ miles away but the price is right. Guaranteed our next house will have room for the RV!
We have a large enough driveway to park our motorhome without interfering getting our car & truck in and out of our 2-car garage. Very convenient and secure on our property. Would not want to keep it anywhere else. We live on Long Island in the state of NY. Been looking last few years around Florida (mostly on-line) for possible future relocation. Why is it that the “RV Friendly” state of Florida has so many restrictions for RV parking on one’s own property??
We own a storage condo, 24 x 40, 14′ door !!!. Part of a 20 unit facility. 10 miles from home base.
In the garage.
We store our 5th wheel outside at a commercial storage facility 40 minutes from home. Our HOA only allows campers/trailers to be on property for a couple of days in preparation for a trip. Only issue is our driveways are way too short so you need to park on street. Not wise!
In an enclosed building for the boat and RV.