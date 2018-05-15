RV tech training — via the internet

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve been one of the sad unfortunates who’ve needed to have your RV in the shop, you know the backlogs and long waits are gut-wrenching. Maybe there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud, depending on your druthers. The RV industry is up against a huge shortage of RV technicians, and if you’ve got the inclination, here’s an unusual “web classroom” opportunity to get training.

The Pennsylvania Recreational Vehicle and Camping Association has teamed up with the Northampton Community College to train (and recertify) RV technicians in various areas of the vocation. Starting June 4th the college will start up an online RV heating systems course. Said to provide in-depth training, students will log on via the internet for hands-on assignments, quizzes, chats with the instructor and other students, and (groan!) take quizzes. No need to leave home or your shop to travel to a classroom.

The training course is approved by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, and those already in the industry will qualify for recertification hours. The next scheduled course is “RV Ranges and Cooktops,” running July 9 – August 5, 2018.

What follows is a lift from a news release, spelling out more details, and giving contact information.

RV Heating Systems Course – RVTNC102.5

Recertification Hours: 32 hours

Cost: $320

Textbook: $25.95

PRVCA to give employees of members a 50% reimbursement on tuition and textbooks

The last of the four LP-burning appliances is presented in this course. Though earlier designs of RV heaters and furnaces are discussed, the main focus is on the forced air furnace. Its sophistication and compactness both contribute to its difficulty in working on one. Like the other three appliances, each component part is dissected and discussed individually, as is the furnace, as a whole. Subjects covered include furnace installation, diagnosing operational faults, repairing and testing, etc. After successful completion of this course the student will effectively be able to:

Identify principles of combustion and heat transfer

Identify types of heating system to include: catalytic, hydronic, forced air and drafted combustion furnaces

Interpret data plate information on a heating system

Verify heating system size

Identify related heating system terminology

Explain how the heating system works

Explain the function of burners, ignitors, heat exchangers and circuit boards

Illustrate the sequence of operation for all furnace types

Evaluate furnace system sizing for the size of RV

Check and verify electrical working voltage

Check and verify LP pressure

Check and verify air supply and return

Check and verify venting requirements

Define operation of all furnace types

Identify ignition systems

Diagnose operational problems

Determine possible causes

Isolate and rectify problems

Convert temperature measurements from Fahrenheit to Celsius and reverse

Check burner operation and inspect venting for restrictions

Adjust controls and systems

Clean heater systems

Replace heater gaskets

Click on View Catalog under Center for Business and Industry (CBI).

Click on Technical and Trades.

Search for course (RVTNC102.5) and follow registration procedure.

Please call 610-861-5390 if you have problems with registration.