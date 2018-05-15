RV tech training — via the internet

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
If you’ve been one of the sad unfortunates who’ve needed to have your RV in the shop, you know the backlogs and long waits are gut-wrenching. Maybe there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud, depending on your druthers. The RV industry is up against a huge shortage of RV technicians, and if you’ve got the inclination, here’s an unusual “web classroom” opportunity to get training.
The Pennsylvania Recreational Vehicle and Camping Association has teamed up with the Northampton Community College to train (and recertify) RV technicians in various areas of the vocation. Starting June 4th the college will start up an online RV heating systems course. Said to provide in-depth training, students will log on via the internet for hands-on assignments, quizzes, chats with the instructor and other students, and (groan!) take quizzes. No need to leave home or your shop to travel to a classroom.
The training course is approved by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, and those already in the industry will qualify for recertification hours. The next scheduled course is “RV Ranges and Cooktops,” running July 9 – August 5, 2018.
What follows is a lift from a news release, spelling out more details, and giving contact information.
Recertification Hours: 32 hours
Cost: $320
PRVCA to give employees of members a 50% reimbursement on tuition and textbooks
- Identify principles of combustion and heat transfer
- Identify types of heating system to include: catalytic, hydronic, forced air and drafted combustion furnaces
- Interpret data plate information on a heating system
- Verify heating system size
- Identify related heating system terminology
- Explain how the heating system works
- Explain the function of burners, ignitors, heat exchangers and circuit boards
- Illustrate the sequence of operation for all furnace types
- Evaluate furnace system sizing for the size of RV
- Check and verify electrical working voltage
- Check and verify LP pressure
- Check and verify air supply and return
- Check and verify venting requirements
- Define operation of all furnace types
- Identify ignition systems
- Diagnose operational problems
- Determine possible causes
- Isolate and rectify problems
- Convert temperature measurements from Fahrenheit to Celsius and reverse
- Check burner operation and inspect venting for restrictions
- Adjust controls and systems
- Clean heater systems
- Replace heater gaskets
- Click on Technical and Trades.
- Search for course (RVTNC102.5) and follow registration procedure.
- Please call 610-861-5390 if you have problems with registration.