RV Travel Newsletter April 23-30

Issue 739 • Week of April 23-29, 2016

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I was interviewed by an RV trade magazine earlier this week. The editors wanted to know about this new, improved website, but they also wanted to know what I thought of the state of the RV industry.

As you likely know, the RV industry is beside itself with happiness because a billion or so people are buying RVs every couple of days or so. The RV makers and dealers like that, of course, because they make lots of money. RV park owners like that because more people can cram into their already packed campgrounds so they make more money, too.

More people have jobs making those RVs now, which is excellent — most of them in Elkhart, Indiana, a pretty little town that looks a lot like Mayberry. Andy, Barney and Aunt Bee could walk by and you wouldn’t bat an eyelash — unless you happened to recall they’re all dead.

Well, I told the magazine that I thought that it’s totally understandable that people in the RV industry would be very happy. Everybody likes money, right? But I said that I wasn’t all that happy myself because all those new RVers are presenting a problem to me: There are just too many of them and they are squeezing me out of the campgrounds where I like to stay. I need to make a reservation to get a spot unless I want to pay $35 for some weed-infested plot of earth that somehow qualifies as an RV park, where people like me go only when they can’t get in anywhere else and its either there or sweating like a pig in a parking lot without my blessed air conditioning.

I used to say it was nice to travel with an RV because you could be spontaneous and stay where you want and not have to search out a motel room. I don’t know if that’s true anymore.

Yes, you can stay in your RV in a Walmart or Cabela’s parking lot, which truly is a lifesaver sometimes. But, really, is that a nice camping experience? Do you get to sit around the campfire at night with all your new Walmart buddies, cook hotdogs over the fire, drink a little firewater and tell ghost stories? Well, no, you can’t do that unless you want to get booted out and then have to drive two miles to Kmart.

And the problem with a lot of these new RVers is they are buying newfangled RVs with outdoor kitchens and outdoor stereo boomboxes and my favorite — big screen TVs. Now, those things are fine for tailgating, but not, in my opinion, in RV parks where you are packed so tightly you can hear Bud and Mable next door going tinkle.

One night last summer on my trip across the USA, my very nice campsite turned into a movie theater when a family of at least 15 (actually, I think it was six) showed up. About 9 p.m., Mom and Dad exited the RV with their brood following. They sat down in various-sized lawn chairs, next to the campfire that, I might add, was blowing smoke into my RV, bringing back wonderful memories of growing up in Southern California and smog so thick I couldn’t see my backyard fence.

Anyway, the family took their seats in front of the outdoor TV, which was probably around a 50-incher, and then fired it up. And for the next two hours, the girls giggled and laughed as they savored every minute of “The Little Mermaid.” I wanted to walk out and say, “Would you turn that damn thing off?” But I love kids and they were having fun and, well, I just couldn’t be Mr. Scrooge. So I closed my windows and fired up the A/C. Ah, camping!

But enough whining. I was just going to write, “Okay, time to get serious,” then I realized I actually have been serious. But putting on my “glass half full” hat, I also must say that I am still head over heels in love with RVing. I still think it is the best way to travel in the world, especially in the off-season when you can still get a campsite without a reservation and avoid kids racing between your legs on their very cool, three-wheeled, all-plastic Hasbro tricycles.

Really, if an RVer heads out onto our public lands there are still millions and millions of acres of wide-open spaces, blue skies and fresh air — room aplenty to enjoy the great outdoors and our incredibly wonderful recreational vehicles.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

Happy birthday! Happy Anniversary!

RVs & Electric Bikes – the perfect match!

A Perfect Match . . .

RV owners sue Dometic for

refrigerator defect linked to explosions, fires

(April 22, 2016) — A group of RV owners has filed a nationwide class-action lawsuit against Dometic Corporation, stating that the company sold defective gas absorption refrigerators with cooling systems that can spontaneously ignite in RVs and boats, putting consumers at risk of deadly fires, explosions, loss of property and loss of the value of their RV/boat, according to consumer rights law firm Hagens Berman. Read more.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Please send us a photo of your RV with a 150-200 word description of where and how you travel with it, and what you like (or don’t like) about it. (If you want, just send us your notes and we’ll put your story together for you.) If you have a photo of it in a scenic setting, that’s great. Be sure to include your name(s) and your hometown (unless you’re a full-timer). We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to assistant editor Diane McGovern at Diane(at)RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see last week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.

New motorhome sales in February showed an improvement compared to February 2015. Overall, a 5-percent bump-up was noted; Class A units accounted for an increase of almost 8 percent, while Class Cs inched up 2 percent. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

February marked a good month for new travel trailer sales. Comparing that month to February 2015, overall towable unit sales were up 8 percent, with travel trailers showing more than a 10 percent gain. Fifth wheels barely made the grade, showing little more than a half-point gain; pop-ups deflated more than 15 percent, and park models lost almost 20 percent. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

Spending by a record number of National Park visitors in 2015 provided a $32 billion benefit to the nation’s economy and supported 295,000 jobs, according to a report released on Thursday by National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis.

Crystal ball gazers in the RV industry say they foresee a 2-percent sales increase of new rigs this year, compared to the 2015 total of nearly 375,000 units. The prophets at the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association pin their prognostication on high hopes for travel trailers and Class C motorhome sales.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, PBS will rebroadcast Ken Burns’ documentary series “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea” from April 25-30. Check here to find out when it airs on your local PBS station.

Not even Escapees can escape the weather. Flooding at the popular full-time RVers’ club headquarters in Livingston, Texas, put the kibosh on the club’s phone system and killed off mail services for a day recently.

Exhibitor booths for the giant Hershey RV Show sold out in one day. This year’s edition is set to run Sept. 14-18, 2016, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., with Industry-only Days scheduled for Sept. 12-13. Last year more than 52,000 people attended the event.

Tucson, Ariz., RV dealer Freedom RV is asking for help after two $200,000 motorhomes displayed at an area mall were stolen. One of the rigs was found – and two suspects were rounded up and charged with theft, burglary and joyriding. The other rig, a Newmar Canyon Star, is still unaccounted for.

A Breckenridge, Colo., man took out a loan to pay off his $23,500 restitution bill, and thus avoid criminal charges, for burning down 30 acres of trees on Bureau of Land Management lands. Ryan Huff admitted to setting off fireworks on public lands last August, catching the woods on fire at Dog Island in Ruby Canyon. Several area campgrounds had to be evacuated, and century-old cottonwoods went up in smoke.

Motorhome sales in Canada continue to deflate, reports Statistical Surveys Inc. Comparing February 2016 to February 2015, overall registrations nosedived nearly 23 percent. Class A sales took a beating, down more than 28 percent; Class C sales did better, down only 17.5 percent.

KOA headquarter employees in Billings, Mont., got an unexpected break from work – as in quarantine. Mail room workers found a suspicious white powder on opening some incoming mail, and the 43 employees were isolated while emergency responders worked on the problem. Not anthrax – cocaine – were the test findings.

A Seattle, Wash., RVer was startled when he drove to where he’d left his motorhome parked, only to find it gone. The RV was found over an embankment and held precariously in place by trees. Gary Ellis was able to rescue his dog, KK, from the rig, but he and his wife, DaVonne, are now left homeless. Apparently the motorhome’s parking brake failed, sending the rig to a destructive end.

More News

A generous RVer may be the hero of a major traffic snarl in Utah’s Virgin River Gorge. Last Saturday, northbound traffic on the narrow stretch of I-15 was tied up for nearly an hour when a semitruck ran out of fuel on a bridge in a construction zone. The truck couldn’t be moved – no air to release its brakes – and it was a long trip out for a big tow truck. Finally a motorhomer with a diesel engine volunteered to have fuel siphoned from his rig to clear the scene. The semi-driver was cited for “unsafe vehicle.”

New York state has swung the gate open on its latest state park – Schodack Island. RVers will find 43 of the 67 sites offer electrical hookups at the campground on the Hudson River’s eastern shore, south of Albany.

If you think Quartzsite, Ariz., is crazy during the tourist season, it doesn’t end when the snowbirds leave. Highway patrol officers chased after an erratic driver on I-10 near Quartzsite last weekend and were quite concerned when the driver refused to pull over. A man towing a trailer used his rig to help troopers in a “wedge” maneuver, finally stopping the car. Turned out the car was rented to a Japanese tourist who didn’t know what those red-and-blue lights behind her meant. Troopers used Google Translate to communicate with her, admonishing her to brush up on U.S. driving customs, and sent her on her way.

If Alabama’s former state parks chief, Charles Grimsley, has his way, money from the BP oil spill judgment won’t be paying for a rebuild of the Gulf State Park Lodge. Grimsley has filed suit against several Alabama politicians, including Governor Robert Bentley, asking a court to stop the state from “unlawfully disbursing state funds” in the matter. Grimsley says the money was never authorized for revamping the lodge.

The Bakersfield, Calf., RV dealer who says “We take anything in trade” is accused of taking customers for a ride. Local news media report RV Peddler has shut down, and one customers says when he traded in his old rig, he never got the title for the new one, and that RV Peddler didn’t pay off the loan on the trade-in either. Another customer says he consigned a rig with Peddler, was told it was sold, but never got his money. A sign at the dealership directs queries to a bankruptcy attorney.

Surrey, Sutton, England, police are facing a charge of animal cruelty after the arrest – and release without charge – of a British RVer. Nathan Young was arrested outside of his motorhome and expressed concerns about the welfare of his dog, Rocco. He gave his keys to arresting officers, and they were to pass the keys along to a friend of Young’s who would look after the dog. On his release, 19 hours later, Young found his keys still packed in with his personal belongings – Rocco had been left without food and water. Surrey police officials acknowledge “a breakdown in communications.”

More than 1 million households in North America started camping last year. Of the new campers, 18 percent are African-American, 11 percent are Hispanic and 44 percent Millennials, according to the 2016 North American Camping Report, an annual independent study supported by KOA.

Moments after an RVer stepped out of his fifth wheel, it blew up. Firefighters responding to the incident in Port Hadlock, Wash., say the RVer “was extremely fortunate,” noting, “If he had been inside, he would have most likely been killed.” The brand of the blown-up fifth wheel? Fireball.

RV Quick Tips

Oven misbehaving?

RV oven burning stuff? Get an oven thermometer to verify the actual temperature and try cooking your stuff on top of a pizza stone to even out the heat.

Better batteries for walkie-talkies

Use walkie-talkies in and around camp? Some users report rechargeable batteries just don’t seem to cut it; alkaline throwaways reportedly last longer.

Check for “flying cargo” when you arrive at camp

When arriving at camp at the end of your road day, do an inside “walk around” by carefully opening each cabinet slowly. If contents have shifted and want to jump out, you can be ready.

No more roof leaks, for life, guaranteed!

Now with locations in TX, FL, MI, AZ and NC!

How to maximize RV tire life with minimum effort

If you are new to the RV lifestyle or an old hand at it, there is one thing that is true: What you knew or learned about tires from years of car ownership probably did not prepare you for the task of maintaining the tires on your RV. In this very thorough article, RV tire expert Roger Marble offers some suggestions for years of problem-free travel with minimal maintenance of your tires. Learn more.

Another cool little LED light

Rich “The Wanderman” admits he’s a sucker for inexpensive, little and bright flashlights — he just can’t resist them. He’s found a new one to add to his collection because it fits all his criteria, plus it looks cool. These are very inexpensive and could come in very handy. Read more.

What toilet paper is best for your RV toilet?

Here’s the typical blurb used by RV toilet paper pushers: “Enjoy luxurious 2-ply comfort in an RV toilet paper that dissolves rapidly to help prevent clogs. Soft, snowy white XYZ Brand is highly absorbent and 100% biodegradable. Two-ply, yet it breaks up fast to make emptying your holding tank easier.” Just right? Yes, sounds good until you get down to the bottom line price: Roughly $2 a roll for that soft, luxurious feel that won’t clog your tank. So what’s a cheaper solution? Find out.

Can flea collars keep pests out of your RV?

The next time you’re buying a flea collar for your dog or cat, throw one in for your RV. It could save you from having to spend money on repairs to your rig’s propane system. Read more.

Will ice cubes in an RV sewer tank dislodge waste buildup?

A buildup of solids in an RV sewer tank is a bad thing. Most of us have heard that putting ice cubes down the toilet will do the job. So does it work? James of the Fit RV wanted to find out. See the results in this enlightening video.

Caulk tools: A must for RVers

RV technician Chris Dougherty says these tools are essential for keeping your RV’s roof leak free. Find out what they are.

This week in history

1564 William Shakespeare is born.

1968 “Hair” premieres on Broadway.

1984 President Reagan visits China.

1986 Nuclear explosion at Chernobyl.

1986 Roger Clemens strikes out 20 batters in single game.

1990 Space telescope in orbit.

1995 Ginger Rogers dies.

2004 Comcast abandons bid to buy Disney.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

RV Clubs

Here are a couple of RV clubs from our extensive directory which you may be interested in:

Explorer RV Club.

The largest national Canadian RV club serving ALL RVers. Membership in the Explorer RV Club offers many benefits including: discounts on camping fees; discounts on home, auto, travel and RV insurance (in some provinces); discounts on hotel fees and on-the-road travel; discounts on emergency road service; and many more benefits.

Allegro Club.

Official membership organization of Tiffin motorhome owners. Official membership organization of Tiffin motorhome owners.

Ask the RV Shrink



RV stove on the fritz? Or Fritz on the RV stove?



Dear RV Shrink:

Thank you for the reminder that we should have our alarms tested periodically. After reading your column we tested all of ours and had problems with two of them. Two months later we were glad we did the testing. It wasn’t something normal like a failed gas fitting. Our stove top burner “went on the fritz” just as we went to bed one night. I smelled gas before the alarm sounded. I jumped out of bed and started investigating just as the buzzer went berserk. In the kitchen I could hear the gas hissing from the stove. I knew exactly what happened immediately. The stove didn’t go on the fritz, Fritz went on the stove. … —Thank you in Zion

Read the rest of the question and the Shrink’s response.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Gray tank maintenance

Over time grease and residue builds up in the gray tank and it causes a foul odor, not to mention how it is affecting the tank and valve assembly. Periodically treat the gray tank with environmentally safe holding tank chemicals to avoid odors from the tank. When the tank is empty you can also add some dishwashing liquid down the drains to help break down grease and residue buildup. Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel. Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.14 (on Apr. 18) Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Down 35 cents

Diesel: $2.17 (on Apr. 18) Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Down 62 cents

RV Travel Reader Pets

Do you travel with a pet? We’d love to introduce your pet(s) to fellow readers. Here’s what we need: a photo or two of Fido or Boots (or you with your pet) and a 150-200 word description of your furry friend(s) — name, breed, age, how long you have traveled together, what makes them special? Go ahead and brag about them if you wish! Do you have any tips for other RVing pet lovers about traveling with pets that you’ve learned along the way? Don’t forget to give us your name(s) and hometown. Send to Diane(at)RVtravel.com . (Editor: No, that’s not a stuffed toy.)

Click here to see this week’s issue of RV Travel Reader Pets.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

White Sauce Mix

Stir up a money-saving time-saver.

Basic white sauce mix is the basis for thousands of recipes, from gravy to casseroles. It’s costly to use a can of condensed cream soup and it probably has extra flavors, sodium or additives that you prefer not to use. When you have this homemade mix on hand, you’re in control of amounts, added ingredients and thickness. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com

Beginners’ Guide to RVing

QUESTION: Is it hard to drive a motorhome? They look so big!

ANSWER: While some people are initially intimidated by the size of an RV, after driving one for awhile they report it isn’t much different than driving the family car. Because an RV is generally larger, there are special considerations to keep in mind — like watching for overhead branches and overhangs, using mirrors more often, and making wider turns than in the family car. A survey of RV owners by Lou Harris and Associates found that three out of four RV owners do not feel that driving or towing an RV poses any difficulty. Experienced automobile drivers already have the basic skills to drive a motorized RV. Automatic transmissions and power brakes and steering are typical. You can search online for “driving an RV” and find lots of tips, classes and YouTube videos for information.

