RV Travel Newsletter Issue 759

Issue 759 • Week of Sept. 10-16, 2016

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

America would be a better place if there were more awnings.

When RVers think of awnings, most think of a sheltered area outside their RV’s front door. It’s a place to enjoy fresh air without getting soaked from the rain or burned from the sun. For many RVers, it’s also an extra room in an otherwise small living space. Some RVers go to great lengths to furnish their awning area with chairs, tables, a rug — all to make the space more inviting.

What this area is — if you boil it down — is the equivalent of the old front porch.

Before home air conditioning, Americans spent summer afternoons and evenings on their front porches watching the world pass by. Sitting in comfy chairs, sometimes rocking chairs, they idled away the time, waiting for their homes to cool. Neighbors, even strangers, would pass by. Some became friends. “Join us for iced tea,” the homeowners might say. They would share stories about their families and neighbors. For better or (occasionally) worse, everybody knew everyone else’s business.

Parents watched neighbors’ children grow, and the kids came to know and respect their elders. It made for a strong sense of community, where people not only knew their neighbors but watched out for them.

I remember visiting with a friend’s grandmother in her home in a tiny town in Missouri, where every house had a front porch and everyone knew everyone else. “We never lock our doors,” the woman told me. “When I go away, I come home with pie in the refrigerator that wasn’t there when I left.”

Alas, front porches began to disappear when home air conditioning came along, and the pace quickened with television and other comforts to keep people inside. Suburbs with their fenced back yards provided the final blow. It became easy, as it is today, to live for years without ever knowing one’s neighbors, much less caring about them.

And this is why I say America needs more awnings. I’m referring to RV awnings, of course. Anyone who has taken an evening walk through an RV park has noticed their neighbors sitting beneath their awnings inviting conversation, much as people did in the old days on their front porches. “Nice RV you have there,” one might say to another. “What kind of dog is that?” another might ask. “Oh, I see you’re from Ohio. We are, too!” Etc.

And so, just as it is with the old front porch, friendships begin. Most don’t amount to anything, but occasionally a bond is made, and a friendship may last for years — all because of an awning, some idle time, and a desire to be sociable.

If you have made friends with RVers you met beneath their awning or your own, please leave a comment and tell us about it.

P.S: I’ll be at the huge RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, this coming week. Consumer Days begins Wednesday and runs through the weekend. When I’m not exploring the show and many of its 1,300 RVs, I’ll spend my time on the balcony (Wednesday through Friday) behind the show office inside Giant Arena. Stop by and say “hi” if you spot Gail and me.

Also. . . My 2008 Winnebago View is still available. I have been so busy I gave it to my friends at Valley RV Supercenter in Kent, Wash. (just south of Seattle) to clean it up, fix what needed fixing and then to sell on consignment. It was a largely trouble-free RV for me, and I suspect will stay that way for its next owner. Learn more about it.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Are you bothered by big trucks barreling past you on the freeway? That may change. The feds are proposing heavy vehicles be equipped with speed-limiting devices. The maximum speed setting will likely be between 60 and 68 mph. If approved, the proposal would take three years to kick in. Even then, there is no requirement that the limiters be tamper-proof.

The Missouri State Fair is popular – 350,000 came to the last one in August. Apparently a lot of them were RVers — the 1,200-space RV park at the fairgrounds was packed — which wasn’t lost on management types. A state lawmaker wants a study to see how much more money could be generated if the fair provided more RV spaces.

A recent story in the Bend (Oregon) Bulletin noted that RV overnighting at Walmart – even when lot signage “prohibits” it – is alive and well. A reporter noted that while signs prohibit it, by his count there were about a dozen RVers on Walmart’s Bend lot. Some commented that store officials said it was okay to stay a single night. Bend police say they chase off overnighters only at the store’s request.

Buffalo Chip bites the dust? A South Dakota court has ruled that the Buffalo Chip Campground can’t be a town. The campground, a locus of activity for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, had filed for recognition as a city, and voters supported the bid. However, the original petition for city-ship was ruled to have been unlawful.

Looking to buy a used RV? One outfit, which previously limited itself to dealers, is now offering inspection services for private buyers. RV Inspection Connection not only offers three levels of inspection, but for an extra charge, will warrant the rig for necessary repairs for up to 90 days after purchase. Costs? Motorhome inspections range from $325 to as high as $1,049. For towables, $295 to $949. Visit its website.

Want to camp in an Idaho State Park next summer? Better reserve a spot soon. According to KIVI-TV, state officials report eight parks are already booked. The other nine have only a dozen or so spots remaining. Federally managed land reservations allow a booking six months in advance.

Planning a winter visit to Arches National Park (Utah)? Beware: A lot of road construction will take off there early next year, and traffic delays will be the order of the day. In all, 26 miles of roads and pullouts will be renovated. The park’s only campground, Devil’s Garden, will be closed from March through October.

Get out the tape measure in Lawton, Okla. A new ordinance allows RVers to be parked at their home there – provided it’s less than 24 feet long. Longer rigs can park for up to five days only for “repairs and maintenance.”

More News

Rules for dispersed camping in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest could be up for a change at the end of December. The current rules expire then and Forest Service officials say they’re mulling over possible changes. Concerns raised include overcrowding, folks overstaying their 14-day limit, and graze leaseholders who say dispersed campers make it difficult to move livestock. Got an opinion? Phone the USFS at 307-674-2600.

Red Rock Canyon Campground – one of the few public camping areas close to Las Vegas, Nev. – has reopened following its normal summer closure. A Bureau of Land Management operation, the 71-site campground is just west of Vegas on SR 159. At $15 per night on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s a popular – and colorful – place to put in.

It may be a knee-jerk reaction on the part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but regardless of cause, it’s causing a backlash in Louisiana. We reported earlier that FEMA would no longer issue travel trailers to disaster-afflicted families, but would provide mobile home-like units instead. Several weeks after the devastating floods in Louisiana, and according to one state legislator, only one of the relief units has been delivered – while thousands of residents need shelter. A FEMA representative blames “regulatory problems,” for example, tight rules on where cities allow mobile homes to be installed.

A wildfire in Yellowstone National Park has closed down Slough Creek Campground in the park’s northeast corner. It’s reportedly the first visitor facility touched by wildfire in the park this year. It’s the park’s smallest campground with 23 sites.

When North Dakota’s oil boom went bust, it left behind an unexpected problem – dumped RVs. TJ’s Salvage yard near Alexander reports it has been receiving five to six RVs each week dropped off by property owners who say their owners simply abandoned them. Many were oil field workers. The wrecking yard owner charges $150 each to take them, then simply sends most of them through the crusher, explaining that he doesn’t want to deal with salvaging parts that may or may not work.

Fees will climb on the Blue Ridge Parkway under a National Park Service proposal. The popular Appalachian byway could see campground fees jump from the present $16 to $20. Group camp fees would rise to $35 – up $5. New fees could be added: Non-campers would pay $3 to shower at campgrounds, and RV dump fees for non-campers would ring in at $5. No, contrary to some media reports, the Service isn’t planning to charge visitors to use a trash can.

For RVers with a taste for s’mores and fire-roasted hot dogs, Labor Day weekend in Western Washington was tops. Campfires in designated campgrounds, which had been under a ban in the area, were put on the OK list by the state’s fire authority west of the Cascades on September 2.

Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, Canada, city officials say they’re cracking down on illegal RVers. Complaints about folks living in RVs in the area have caused the city council to start inspections eyeballing for violators. Is the rig fixed to the land? Wheels off? Got a deck or a roof above it? Hooked up to utilities? If an RV meets any of those criteria the city says it’s a violation of local law – and owners can expect a letter of warning or a “stop order.”

Campground closures? Here’s a work-around

Major players in public lands recreation across the country are National Forests. Trails, recreation sites and campgrounds, along with a network of roads that makes access to all of these things easier for RVers, are a mainstay for many in the RVing community. But alarm bells continue to ring that should be of concern. Learn more.

What to do when your solar charging system fails

Rich “The Wanderman” has been working on improving his original solar charging system for the past few years. The current system is working very well — lots more power, great charge times and no stress from difficult maintenance. Yay! Then Murphy struck. On his last trip, it was not charging AT ALL. Nada, nothing. It could have been a huge amount of work to remove, clean and replace the panels again. Luckily for Rich, it was a much easier repair than that.

Is ply rating important when buying RV tires?

Roger Marble of RVtireSafety.com explains what a tire’s ply rating means and if it’s important in buying tires for an RV or other vehicle. Watch the video.

How to replace the window in an RV door

If the window frame in your RV’s entry door is beginning to look a little frayed around the edges (UV light can chew them up), or you need to replace your entry door glass, you may be puzzled about how to proceed. The job isn’t all that difficult, but there are a couple of tricks that can make it much easier. Russ and Tiña De Maris clear up some of the mystery. Learn how.

Portable water pump benefits boondockers

Boondockers know that being efficient with waste water, electricity and fresh water makes a big difference in how long they can camp. If you like to boondock, one piece of equipment you can add to your rig’s arsenal is a portable water pump, which can have several uses, including saving you effort, time and hassle. Read more.

When speed limit signs don’t make sense

Speed limits sometimes do not make sense. When editor Chuck Woodbury was driving on an interstate with a speed limit of 65 miles per hour, all was well. But when it changed to 35 mph in a construction zone, do you think that slowed everyone down? Nope — nobody. Watch this video.



Coming soon: Airstream’s lightest trailer ever

Airstream has announced the launch of its newest and lightest travel trailer, the Basecamp. According to a news release, the trailer is built with an aggressive departure angle, making uneven terrain accessible and towing easier. Read more.

Save money by letting the hubby grocery shop?

Russ De Maris confesses that he’s about as “thrifty” as the next guy. After all, with the way things were breaking down one after another in their RV, all their “spare” cash was tied up. So when he got the chance to save a buck or two he was all for it. Saving money is a good thing, right? That depends on how and where you save it. Read about the results of Russ’ “fiscal food frolic.”

Charging chassis battery through a lighter socket?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a couple of our readers while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, regarding recharging chassis batteries by plugging in a small 12-volt solar panel. They wondered if there is any negative to providing a trickle charge to the chassis battery this way. Read Chris’ response.

This week in history

Week of Sept. 10-16

Compiled by Dell Bert

1858 — First transcontinental mail service to San Francisco begins.

1897 — First drunk driving arrest (a taxi driver in London).

1940 — United States imposes the draft.

1962 — The Four Seasons earn first #1 hit with “Sherry.”

1972 — Hopalong Cassidy (William Boyd) rides into his last sunset.

1982 — Hollywood star, Princess Grace Kelly dies.

1993 — New floating bridge opens in Seattle; I-90 stretches from coast to coast.

2001 — Attack on America

Current wildfire information

Up-to-the-minute wildfire updates in one U.S. interagency website. Select by incident or state. [There are currently 122 wildfires burning in the U.S.]

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

Ask the RV Shrink

Is a rusty propane tank a safety concern?

Dear RV Shrink:

We just stopped for propane and the guy wouldn’t fill us. He told my husband our attached tank did not look healthy enough.

We have a Class B Sprinter with about 100,000 miles on it. We bought it used and the tank does have some surface rust. This guy poked it a bit and a big chunk of paint came off leaving an ugly rusted area near the fill cap. My husband just tried another propane station and the kid filled us up, no questions asked.

I’m nervous, but my husband says the first guy was just over-cautious. Are we on borrowed time? Please answer quick — the tank seems to be located under my seat. —Overwrought and Under Pressure in Portland

Read the RV Shrink’s response.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Hot vents and children

Show your children/grandchildren where the water heater and furnace vents are located and explain to them how hot they get. Keep children away from these vents — they can cause serious burns and injuries. Don’t allow children to turn any hot water faucets on. Hot water temperatures can be extremely high if not set properly.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.22 (on Sept. 5). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Down 21 cents.

Diesel: $2.41 (on Sept. 5). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Down 13 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Rags ‘n Riches

Rags, riches and a real meal deal.

Too many broken noodles in that box of lasagna? Take out your aggressions on pasta and beef as a fun way of making this deliciously different one-pot dish. All ingredients can be kept in your RV pantry for weeks, ready for the next emergency or just a lazy day when you want a quick supper. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet



RV Fire Safety Tip

Galley stove safety

Even if the flame on your galley stove goes out, gas continues to flow and could result in an explosion. A stove should never be left unattended or used to heat your coach. Open propane flames release high levels of carbon monoxide. Courtesy: MacTheFireGuy.com

RV Quick Tips

Holding tank “home-brew recipe” cleaner

Seann Fox sends this “recipe” for holding tanks: “Three cups of dishwasher detergent and 10 gallons of water in each holding tank (not the freshwater tank) will do an amazing job of cleaning the tank of grease and yuck.” Like all home-brew tank cleansing formulas, use at your own risk. Thanks, Seann!

Be sure to lock the window by the RV door

When away from your RV, be sure to close and secure the window next to the door. Left open, it’s an invitation for a bad guy to cut the screen, reach through and unlock the door.

Get used to driving your motorhome before you start towing

Just getting into your first motorhome? Plan to tow a car, too? Put a few miles on non-urban roads without the tow car, just to get used to the drive and feel of the motorhome. Later, add the tow vehicle to the package.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to fix propane leak in RV range



Dear RV Doctor:

I have a gas leak in a stove/oven around one of the compression fittings. I have done everything I can think of to fix it. Can I use some high-temp silicone around the tubing on the outside to fix it? —Bob E.

Read Gary’s response.



Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Save space, eat right with a collapsible salad spinner

For RVers, eating healthy on the road can be both challenging and adventurous. With a little extra effort you can find farmers markets and roadside stands wherever you travel. Adding farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to your meals is an easy choice, and having the essential tools to prepare the fresh veggies can make meal prep fun. A collapsible salad spinner is a must for the RV galley. Read more.



Aluminum portable folding table with carrying bag

The Table in a Bag is a portable table that goes everywhere and sets up anywhere. This lightweight but sturdy portable table is perfect for any indoor or outdoor activity. The collapsible table rolls up in seconds and fits into an easy carry bag with a shoulder strap. This unique compact and portable design offers the most convenient way to have a full-size table anywhere you want. Learn more.

RV Short Stop

“Fallingwater” — a must-see Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece

“Fallingwater” is one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpieces and one of Smithsonian’s Life List of “28 Places to Visit Before You Die.” It was the mid-1930s when Wright, in his mid-60s and already famous, designed this “weekend retreat” for a wealthy family. It became famous when it appeared on the cover of Time. The design “exemplifies Wright’s concept of organic architecture: the harmonious union of art and nature.” Autumn is a good time to visit. RV camping is nearby. Read more in Julianne G. Crane’s article.

Joke of the Week

An RVing couple, born the same year and month, were celebrating their 60th birthdays. A fairy appeared and said she would grant them both a wish. Very excited, the wife said she would like to visit Europe. The fairy waved her magic wand and airline tickets appeared. Then it was his turn. He paused briefly, then said with a sly look, “I’d like to have a woman 30 years younger than me.” The fairy waved her wand and, presto, he was 90.

Videos you’ll like

•How to touch up roof sealants

In this video sponsored by Dicor, Mark Polk explains how to seal holes or other leaks in your roof. Watch the video

•Winnebago’s amazing flying motorhomes

Did you know that Winnebago once built flying motorhomes? It’s true. Here’s the fascinating story. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought



One way to see if your RV is level is to place a marble, golf ball or other round object on your dinette table or kitchen counter top. Watch which direction it rolls — that’s where your RV is the lowest.

Trivia

For every 2,000 pounds of paper recycled, the following are saved: 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 7,000 gallons of water and 4,000 kilowatts of energy.

Worth Pondering

“As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.” —Andrew Carnegie

