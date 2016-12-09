RV Travel Newsletter Issue 772





Issue 772 • Week of Dec. 10–16, 2016

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

This is the view out my window today near San Juan Bautista, Calif. There’s no lake, no bubbling brook, no pine trees, no saguaro cactus forest, and I’m not expecting any memorable sunsets. There is, instead, one RV after another squeezed side by side in an RV park.

I would prefer more space. From what I can tell, most of the other parks around here are no roomier. Many, if not most, of the RVers at my park are seasonal or live here full-time.

Gail and I pulled in yesterday just before dark and proceeded to hook up our 32-foot one-bedroom, one-bath apartment on wheels. A woman walked by with her dog, an Irish Wolfhound —a giant, friendly creature that resembled a small horse. Gail recognized the woman and the dog from a couple of weeks ago when our paths crossed at the Cal Expo RV Park in Sacramento. As Gail and the woman gabbed, the creature applied dog slobber to us with its massive tongue.

About the same time, our next door neighbor, who introduced herself as Ann, had appeared from her 45-foot Allegro Bus motor-mansion with her Labradoodle. It was doggie pee time. The dog proceeded to lick both Gail and me, which added an additional layer of dog slobber to our hands. As Ann watched the giant Irish Wolfhound pass, she said, “It looks like it should have a saddle.” She told us that she and her husband Don had lived here for a year.

Pulling into the park yesterday, seeing a sea of large RVs crammed together with little space between, I thought, “Welcome to your new life, Charles!” I was not happy. I was a bit depressed, if you want to know the truth.

I’m pretty sure crowded RV parks like this will be fine with me after awhile. I know, I know (hold your letters) … boondocking is a whole lot better for someone who wants peace, pretty scenery and no neighbors next door watching “Family Feud” on their outdoor TVs. I agree.

But I’m just a part-time boondocker, maybe a few weeks a year. Mostly, I like to be near small towns where stuff is going on. As far as I’m concerned, a pioneer museum with a two-headed calf is ten times better than staying in the middle of nowhere. Here in San Juan Bautista, there’s a beautiful 1797 Spanish mission to explore. Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece “Vertigo” was filmed in part there. Gail and I plan to attend the Christmas service.

I’m okay staying in RV parks because I like to shower every day, and I like my electric blanket, air conditioning when it’s hot, and all the other comforts of home that full hookups afford. I’m not a “camper” anymore. I am a person with a wheeled home with a steering wheel to drive it wherever I want. It’s a great life for anyone who is bored living in one place.

Last evening, after we had settled in, Gail and I celebrated our new tiny patch of rented real estate with a bottle of Vampire Wine. Its motto is “For the vampire in all of us.”

All was quiet in the park. The comforting sound of a gentle rain pitter-pattered on our roof, and our little wheeled casita was warm and cozy. By the time I finished my first glass of wine, I was feeling right at home. By the time I polished off my sixth glass I didn’t care where I was. Ha! I’m joking: I only had two glasses!

Read more at my post “Camping is a new ballgame for full-timers!“

P.S. One year ago, my daughter, Emily, adopted a Puerto Rican street dog. She immediately fell in love with her. Before she met Astor, the dog was living on the streets of Puerto Rico, sleeping under pickup trucks, begging for food scraps. Please take a minute to read Emily’s story. If you love animals, especially dogs, I believe you will enjoy this.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Why RVing isn’t as fun anymore.

• More about the poor quality of RVs.

• Golf club man and a cow motorhome.



Roadside Journal Index: Click here.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of ALL back issues.

Say No to the Snow!

Light up your RV with Boogey Lights!

Four big cities propose ban on diesel vehicles

That diesel motorhome or truck you’re driving may be a dinosaur in the making. The leaders of four major cities, from Europe to Central America, are planning to ban all diesel vehicles by the middle of the next decade, the BBC reports. The ban is hugely significant. Carmakers will look at this decision and know it’s just a matter of time before other city mayors follow suit. Here in the U.S., RV makers will likely do the same. Read more.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to assistant editor Diane McGovern at Diane(at)RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see last week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.

Good news, bad news? The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last Tuesday that could pump as much as $20 million per year into the nation’s parks. The kicker? It means increasing the cost of senior citizen lifetime park passes up from the current $10 to $80. If law, the bill would send $10 million per year to the park service directly. Up to an additional $10 million from sales of the passes would flow into the parks provided matching funds appear from private donors.

This colder time of year is supposed to put the brakes on sales of used RVs. Apparently buyers didn’t read that note – October sales at auction houses went up 12 percent for motorhomes and 8 percent for towables. The latter saw prices increase nearly 3 percent, up to an average $13,129, while motorhomes slid down 14 percent to $38,206 in comparison to September prices. Source: Black Book.

In 2013 the Bureau of Land Management closed down the Scaredman Campground, located 40 miles east of Roseburg, Ore. The Bureau cited a lack of funds to keep the camp in operation. Now officials say they can open the campground back up – provided users pay $10 per night for use. For more information or to submit comments before February 3, 2017, click here.

Winnebago is making deeper cuts in employee benefits. Effective January 1, no company retirees under 65 years old will get post-retirement health care benefits.



If you’re a fan of camping in Wisconsin’s parks, it could cost you. Facing a budget shortfall, park officials are eyeballing fee increases. Campers could pay anywhere from $2 to $10 more per night. The high-end fees could be imposed at popular parks including Devil’s Lake, Governor Dodge, High Cliff, Kohler-Andrae, Peninsula and Willow River.

California’s Mount Tamalpais State Park got a $60,000 shot in the arm from a rock concert held there in September. The Sound Summit concert featured Wilco and Los Lobos, among others, including a surprise visit from Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Next year another concert is planned commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Magic Mountain Festival, where a couple of upstart bands played – Jefferson Airplane and The Doors.

Utah’s Zion National Park’s south entrance monument is a popular group photo site. Now park managers are thinking about moving it 28 feet east to “enhance visitor safety,” among other reasons. Included in the proposal is moving a walkway and redesigning parking. Got a comment on the matter? The Park Service wants your thoughts through December 28.

After a summer filled with complaints about the lack of available campsites, British Columbia authorities have big plans. The province will add 1,900 new campsites to their stable, including 800 in provincial parks and the balance in “recreational sites.” Most will be located in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver, Okanagan and Kootenay regions. It’s expected the new spots will roll out over a five-year period.

More News

The National Park Service says it hopes to have the Birth Home at Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site (Atlanta, Ga.) reopened to the public in January in time for the January 16 holiday. The building was closed last August when structural damage was found, which has since been repaired.

RV filmmaker John Holod is holding his annual holiday sale, offering his entire 10-DVD series for $50. That’s $5 each compared to the regular price of $20. Among Holod’s most popular productions are “Alaska: RV Adventure of a Lifetime” and “RV Adventure Route 66.” The only way to get the special deal is to call John directly at 313-510-2350. The sale ends Dec. 16. See John’s entire collection at his website.

A few years ago, Mitchell, S.D., leased out its Lake Mitchell Campground. Since then, the city has netted a mere $2,000 a year in the process. Now the lease has expired and the city plans on taking back management – and pumping up the revenue. Planning on investing $20,000 in RV site and other improvements, planners hope to attract more campers than ants to a picnic.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of a rolled over travel trailer on I-10 near the Texas state line last Sunday. Not an unusual event, but some of the passengers in the trailer were. Police report they included two dogs, five cats – and an iguana. No injuries.

Owners of Sleepy Hollow RV Park and Campground in Oxford, Iowa, are laying out $20,000 to settle a lawsuit over drinking water violations. The parent company, Sabeer LLC, failed to upgrade the park’s water supply system back in 2011 after tests showed excessive bacteria levels in the water. The park was also cited for failing to maintain its sewage treatment system.

An RVing couple were startled when a man approached them at their motorhome in Crescent City, Calif. Greg Alexander, 46, threatened them with a knife – which he never showed. The couple took off on foot and Alexander took off with their rig. A chase by highway patrol officers led to deployment of “stop sticks,” which did stop the rig, but 45 minutes of negotiation couldn’t convince Alexander to come out. He took off again, flat tires and all, but didn’t make it far. This time when negotiations were negative, police stormed the RV and cuffed him.

Drive ’til the wheels fall off: Apparently that’s what a murder suspect tried to do with his older Class C unit in Vero Beach, Fla. Christian Sagastume was a suspect in a December murder case and was spotted by police as he drove his rig in Vero Beach. He didn’t stop then – nor did he slow down in a chase that hit 85 mph across several counties. Trying to avoid “stop sticks,” Sagastume drove his rig against a guard rail, losing a tire in the process. He kept driving on metal until sparks from the wheel caught the RV on fire. He then crashed the rig and tried to run – but couldn’t because of smoke inhalation.

Bull moose party? A man sleeping in a pop-up camper got a rude 1:30 a.m. awakening in a campground near Fort Collins, Colo. Scott Lindell first thought a severe wind had blown up when his pop-up started shaking. He stepped out of the rig to find a bull moose on the attack. The moose poked holes in the soft-sided rig near where Lindell’s head had been resting, and evidently broke out a taillight on Lindell’s pickup. The moose departed when lights and shouting were applied.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.



RV Quick Tips

“Exercise” your generator

Don’t just exercise the pooch, exercise the generator, too. Fire it up and run it at half-load (or more) for two hours each month.

Use big enough leveling blocks

Got leveling blocks for under the tires? Make sure the blocks are big enough that the tire sits completely on the block — not overhanging it. Dually rig owners, both the tires must be supported, not just one.

Make sure your sealant is sealing

Check sealants around windows, doors and roof vents often. Sealant does “dry out,” and cracked sealant can lead not only to air leaks (making it harder to heat and cool your rig), but worse, can allow water in that can lead to expensive damage.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gray days, winter looms — Now what?

Rich “The Wanderman” is already dealing with snow (he’s not the only one!). Looking at his RV covered in snow, he contemplates projects or places to go — which keeps him in the “RV mood” while he awaits spring. But now he wants to hear from you. If you want to try something but have questions — whether they’re about improvements, repairs, new gadgets or trip planning — all you need to do is ask Rich! Read more.

Frank Sinatra memorial at garlic stand

A few miles south of Gilroy, the “Garlic Capital of the World,” alongside U.S. 101, sits Garlic World, a popular roadside attraction. It celebrates (and sells) “everything” garlic. So what’s with the Frank Sinatra memorial stuck back in a corner? Chuck Woodbury has the answer.

RVs vs. tiny houses as investments

Financial guru Dave Ramsey discusses the merits of both RVs and tiny houses as investments. He says RVs are always bad investments with terrible depreciation values, and that the verdict is still out regarding tiny houses. That said, he has a prediction. Watch the video.

RV moisture misery

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, as follows: “Condensation forms inside both the wardrobe and the cabinets on my slide-outs only, not in any other storage compartment in my travel trailer when the temperature gets down to the lower 40s. Why is this and what can I do about it?” Read Chris’ response.

Ancient villages preserved at Colorado monument

Walk in ancient footsteps. Soak in the silence. Marvel at a night sky overflowing with stars. Hear a lone coyote’s howl. Experience the past at Hovenweep National Monument near Cortez, Colorado. Hovenweep preserves six villages once inhabited by the ancestors of today’s Pueblo people. Learn more.

Important consideration if changing tire size: “Minimum Dual Spacing”

If you own a motorhome that has two tires on each end of the rear axle, then you have “duals” and need to know and consider much more information than you needed when driving a car or towing a trailer. And if you are changing the tire size on your motorhome, there are even more things to consider, including a critical dimension called “Minimum Dual Spacing.” Learn more in this important message from RV tire expert Roger Marble.

No Shock Zone, Part Twelve — critical information

In this episode, learn what to do if you find someone who’s been shocked and knocked out. The information in this 12-part series has saved lives. It’s very important. Take the time to read. If you missed last week’s episode about extension cord connector wiring and testing, read it here.

Re-wrap your assist handle with this mod

Right up in the “neatest thing since sliced bread” category, for the De Maris family at least, are big “assist handles” that you can mount on the side of your RV. At the end of a long road day, or a long trail, being able to grab that handle and stabilize yourself heading up the steps into the rig has been a lifesaver. Trouble is, the grips sold as standard on many of these units just don’t hold up too long. Read here for Russ and Tiña’s quick, inexpensive mod.

Adjusting trailer brake controllers

A regular reader of RV Travel sent in this question: “I have a question about brake controllers and travel trailers. How do you adjust them? How do you know if they are too tight or not adjusted correctly?” These are great questions, and we offer some suggestions and important information. Learn more.

Travel with a cat? Here’s a pussycat’s perspective

It appears that sometime when one of our staff writer’s laptop was left unguarded, another sort of “lap top” took over the keys to editorialize about the state of affairs of traveling pets. Read this cute and informative essay by “Ithmah” — and find out what his name means.

Save dollars with PennySavers

Here’s a nifty and thrifty tip from Bob Difley to not only save money on restaurants and services as well as at local retailers, but also help familiarize you with the local area. Read more.

Thor recalling RVs for possible electrical short

Thor Motor Coach is recalling 528 model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes, models 40DX, 40KQ, 40RX, 42GX, 42WX, 44MT, 45AT and 45LT, manufactured April 11, 2013, to October 12, 2015. Water may leak into the keyless entry module and cause an electrical short in the affected vehicles. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Learn more.

This week in history

Week of Dec. 10–16

Compiled by Dell Bert

1791 – The Bill of Rights becomes law.

1915 – Ford builds its 1 millionth car.

1925 – Dick Van Dyke is born.

1944 – Legendary bandleader Glenn Miller disappears over the English Channel.

1944 – Battle of the Bulge begins.

1967 – Otis Redding and his band die in plane crash.

1967 – Hepburn, Tracy and Poitier star in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

1977 – World premiere of “Saturday Night Fever.”

2003 – Saddam Hussein is captured.

RV Club of the Week

Here is an RV club we like. We hope you do, too!

Xscapers

“Xscapers is a support network geared toward a new generation of RVers who have not yet retired and who have already, or are aspiring to, hit the road pursuing a full-time or part-time nomadic lifestyle.”An RV lifestyle group of Escapees RV Club.

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Bumper sticker of the week

I checked into the Hokey Pokey Clinic and I turned myself around.

Funny/clever business slogan

This was one on a truck in Plymouth, U.K., that was carrying portable toilets. It said “Ideal for large public gatherings or for private functions.” —Thanks to Frank Damp, Anacortes, Wash.



Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane(at)RVtravel.com

Upcoming RV Shows

See the list of upcoming RV shows for 2016 and 2017.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

Websites of the Week



Here are three we like:

Iconic adventures for each of the 50 states

Great and sometimes unique ideas for things to see and do in each state. How many of these have you experienced? How many do you want to put on your bucket list? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

21 things you didn’t know you could make in your slow-cooker

Risotto, Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Fudge, French Onion Dip, Party Mix, Buffalo Wings, and much more. Yum! From TheDailyMeal.com and msn.com.

Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation

If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. It is one of the largest interview video archives on war and aviation ever created, and begins with World War II. It “captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts” and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day. From Flying Heritage Collection (flyingheritage.com).

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Sherwood Forest Camping & RV Park is the perfect stop for travelers exploring Wisconsin Dells.

• Add some excitement to your camping breakfast with this fried egg and hash recipe!

• Ever wanted an easier way to share your travels with your family members and friends?

Ask the RV Shrink



Husband’s dream RV is wife’s “gas hog” nightmare

Dear RV Shrink:

We are looking at a 38-foot motorhome that is like a McMansion on wheels. It has all the creature comforts of home. It has been my husband’s dream for years. Don’t get me wrong. I love it too, but I can’t get over the poor gas mileage. I keep thinking every time we drive five miles it’s going to cost us whatever a gallon of gas costs. It seems absurd.

Am I just thinking too hard? Are we nuts buying this gas hog? —Gas Math in Maitland

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new eBook: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Towing system weights

Every component in a towing system has a weight rating. Never exceed the lowest rated component in the system. For example, your tow vehicle might be rated to tow 7,000 pounds, but if the hitch receiver on the tow vehicle is rated for 5,000 pounds, that is the most you can tow. This can be especially true on motorhomes. The motorhome might be rated to tow 6,000 pounds, but until recently most receivers on motorhomes were rated for 3,500 pounds.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.21 (on Dec. 5). Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 16 cents.

Diesel: $2.48 (on Dec. 5). Change from week before: Up 6 cents; Change from year before: Up 10 cents.

RV Travel Reader Pets

Do you travel with a pet? We’d love to introduce your pet(s) to fellow readers. Send a photo or two of Fido or Boots and a 150-200 word description of your furry friend(s), along with your name(s) and hometown to Diane(at)RVtravel.com .



Click here to see this week’s issue of RV Travel Reader Pets.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Slow Cooker Porkganoff

Slow cooker meal magic.

A take on Beef Stroganoff, this easy recipe uses budget-priced pork and almost no prep time at all. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



The Digital RVer



If you can send an email, you can write a blog post

Lots of RVers keep blogs. Lots more would do so if they knew how easy it is. Here at Geeks on Tour, we think that the free Blogger.com platform by Google is the easiest way to create and maintain a blog. It can be like a personal journal, or it can be a club website, a small business, or just a place to write what’s on your mind. It’s already drop-dead simple, but if you turn on the setting to allow posting by email, it’s even easier. Chris Guld explains how.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… every Sunday on a live webcast from Geeks On Tour. Here is a link to their last show: #102 Using Smartphones to Learn Anything! Special Guest: Roger “Hurricane” Wilson. Roger “Hurricane” Wilson wrote the unofficial RVers National Anthem! It’s called, “Home Sweet Home in my RV,” and he played it live on the show. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Fear of freezing



Dear RV Doctor:

I am freaking out! The temperature got down to 25 last night and we have water in our water heater and one gallon of water and a chemical in our black tank. We did blow out the water lines. Should I be concerned about the tank and water heater freezing last night? We were not expecting the temperature to drop so fast. We are camping and I am scared I am going to find a busted tank. —Rhonda F.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Boondocking tips

with Bob Difley

Camp upwind from the dust

If you have the option of where to camp in the desert, pick a boondocking site on the upwind side of the access road, especially if it’s dusty. Even though there may be little weekday traffic, it could swell on weekends, smothering your rig with dust. Also, keep your windows closed on the side next to the road and even post a “Slow, Please” sign, which may help. If someone responds when you are outside, wave a “thank you.”

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Gadgets and Gizmos



Shurhold’s Bucket Grate improves RV washing

Everyone has a favorite item to clean their RV with, be it a wash mitt, sponge or brush. All of these tools pick up dirt and debris that eventually collect in the bottom of a wash bucket. Shurhold Industries’ new Bucket Grate sits in the bottom of a standard five-gallon pail and allows contaminants to settle, keeping the wash mixture and tools cleaner. Learn more.

LoadLifter provides heavy load leveling capabilities

Air Lift is expanding its load assist product line with the new LoadLifter 7500 XL series kits, which offer extreme load-leveling capabilities. The LoadLifter 7500 XL is now Air Lift’s heaviest-rated air spring kit, built to provide 7,500 pounds of load-leveling capacity. For owners of 3/4- and 1-ton pickups that tow or haul heavy loads like slide-in campers, fifth-wheel RV trailers or gooseneck flatbed trailers, this kit provides an unbeatable combination of adjustability and ride quality. Read more.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Expensive mistake when installing 30-amp RV outlet at home

Dear Mike,

Thank you for bringing the miswiring issue to light. I have been a licensed journeyman electrician for over ten years, but when a customer asked me to install an outside 30-amp outlet for his RV in the driveway, I accidentally wired it up for 240 volts, NOT 120 volts. That was a costly mistake on my part since it destroyed a lot of the RV appliances and electrical system. Yes, I paid for the RV repairs, but I hated to write that check. More folks need to understand that RV electricity does not follow the norm for house wiring. —Adam

Read Mike’s response.



Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com.

Stupid Statements of Yesteryear

“So we went to Atari and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this amazing thing, even built with some of your parts, and what do you think about funding us? Or we’ll give it to you. We just want to do it. Pay our salary, we’ll come work for you.’ And they said, ‘No.’ So then we went to Hewlett-Packard, and they said, ‘Hey, we don’t need you. You haven’t got through college yet.'” —Apple Computer, Inc. founder, Steve Jobs, on attempts to get Atari and H-P interested in his and Steve Wozniak’s personal computer.

Videos you'll like

Top 10 reasons to not put nitrogen in your tires

The language in this video from Australia is a little off-color at times, but the information is solid. The message: Putting nitrogen in your tires is a waste of money. Watch the 17-minute video.

Using Google Earth to pinpoint boondocking locations

We told you about this video a few months ago, but it’s worth repeating. You will be amazed at what you can learn about a place to camp away from the crowds before you even leave home in this presentation by boondocking expert Dave Helgeson. Watch the video.

HOW TO WATCH YOUTUBE VIDEOS USING VERY LITTLE BANDWIDTH.

Random RV Thought

Here is the definition of freedom to an RVer: “A full gas tank, a full propane tank, a full water tank and empty holding tanks.” Add to that full cupboards, a full refrigerator, a map, lots of free time, and an RVer’s life is approaching a perfect state.

Trivia

When you order decaffeinated coffee, the pot will usually have an orange top and handle. The reason? When decaffeinated coffee was the hot new thing, Sanka, with its distinctive orange packaging, was THE brand. In a big promotion, the company sent thousands of orange coffee pots with orange spouts to coffee shops across the USA. To this day, when you order decaf coffee, the pot it’s poured from will most often be “Sanka” orange, no matter what the brand.

Worth Pondering

“Think like a man of action, act like a man of thought.” —Lin Yutang

Readers’ Birthday and Anniversary Greetings

Happy Anniversary!



• December 14: To Don and Mary Williams from Kristi Williams and Eddie Skellie. Happy Anniversary to my awesome parents!!! You are loved and cherished beyond words! Thanks for introducing us to the world of RV living. You rock!

Send your special someone a birthday or anniversary greeting. (25-word maximum) Be sure to send them in prior to the Saturday before the big event — early is fine.

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Assistant editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing editor: Russ De Maris. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Janet Groene, Roger Marble, Julianne Crane and Chris Guld.

About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for nearly three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. Nowadays, he lives near Seattle, where he drinks massive amounts of coffee and travels often in his motorhome and sometimes by plane when vast expanses of saltwater would turn his RV into a leaky submarine. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

