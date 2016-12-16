RV Travel Newsletter Issue 773





Issue 773 • Week of Dec. 17–23, 2016

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I just dumped my motorhome’s holding tanks and I didn’t even go outside to do it. I simply pushed two buttons inside my coach — black tank first, gray tank next — no need to go outside, put on gloves or pull handles. I simply pushed a couple of buttons. Presto! Waste gone!

I’m only one of few RVers around the country with this new automated “Ultimate” waste management system from Drain Master of Hollister, Calif., a few miles from my RV park. For a guy like me, who has dumped his holding tanks a couple thousand times in his lifetime, my new automated system is like a dream come true.

The system includes a permanently attached Waste Master sewer hose (far superior, hands down, to anything else on the market), a cam loc adapter to replace the standard (inferior) bayonet hose fitting, a 12-volt electronic dump valve, and a 3×4 inch wall panel with two buttons to push to dump your tanks. The panel can be installed in an outdoor wet bay and/or anywhere inside the coach (mine is in the bathroom beneath the medicine cabinet).

WITH THIS SYSTEM, Drain Master owner and Waste Master inventor Doug Swarts has come up with one of the most innovative, helpful RV products in recent times. It seems to me that many RVers will want this setup. It’s so handy!

I’m working on a video about this and will show it to you next week. Hanging out with Doug has been like going back to school, I’ve learned so much. Some of his stories about RV waste dumping are hilarious, even creepy. I love the one about the woman who left her gray water tank open and then one day starting hearing occasional banging beneath her RV. After a lot of head scratching and consulting with other RVers, she discovered to her horror that a rat had climbed up inside her sewer hose into her gray water tank and got trapped. This is absolutely true! I’ll tell you more later.

If you’re tired of the hassle of dumping your holding tanks and are interested in an automated system like mine, I suggest you email Doug at doug@drainmaster.com or call him at 877-787-8833. He’s a truly nice guy, passionate about his products and inventions, and eager to answer your questions. Learn more, too, at the Drain Master website.

I can’t quote a price because it varies depending upon the coach and other factors. But the Waste Master hose and cam loc adapter is around $150, and worth every penny. Installation of the fully automated system like mine is considerably more, but you’d need to ask Doug for a quote for your particular RV.

For handy RVers, the installation of the “Ultimate” system can be a DIY project. Others can either take their RV to Doug’s shop in Hollister to have it installed or hire an RV technician in their area.

The Waste Master hose and cam loc is available at Drain Master and Amazon. Camping World has it online and in its stores, but was more expensive when I looked.

I could keep blabbing on and on here about what I have learned in the last few days about waste management and my new system but, alas, I’ve said enough for now. So I’d better get moving. Please stay tuned.

By the way, my friend David Bott just installed the same system as mine. He blogged about it, going into more detail that I have here, and recorded a five minute video displaying the new setup.

P.S. If you’d like to hear what the president of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) thinks about the state of the RV industry (all is great!) watch this video of his speech at the recent National RV Trade Show.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• The incredible shrinking keychain.

• Share a hotel bed with a stranger? Don’t laugh!

• Toy cocktail lounge for preschoolers?



Roadside Journal Index: Click here.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of ALL back issues.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to assistant editor Diane McGovern at Diane(at)RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



RV manufacturer Forest River, Inc. has taken umbrage with statements published in RV Daily Report regarding recalls of its products. Early this week an attorney representing the giant RV manufacturer sent editor Greg Gerber a terse e-mail regarding what the company calls “misleading and defamatory” statements. Forest River calls on Gerber to “immediately correct the many misstatements … otherwise Forest River will look at all of its available options, including legal action, to protect its business reputation.” Click here for the full statement.

Sales of new motorhomes in October were a manufacturer’s disappointment, barely staying in the plus column, up only 0.3 percent compared to October 2015. Dragging the figures down, Class A sales crashed 12 percent, while the only light in the report was provided by Class C rigs, showing a 16 percent gain. Not included in the overall figure, sales of new Class B “van conversion” units bombed out, losing 16 percent. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

Travel trailer sales kept the overall new towable market afloat in October, says Statistical Surveys Inc. Travel trailers moved out better than 7 percent in comparison to October 2015. Park model sales also shot up 12 percent. On the other hand, pop-up sales deflated 3 percent, racing toward the bottom with fifth wheels, which lost 5 percent. Overall, towable sales managed a 4 percent increase in sales during the month, largely based on the volume of travel trailer sales.

Michigan needs campground hosts for 2017. A stint of 30 hours per week helping folks find sites, answering questions, and doing a bit of light maintenance gets you a spot to park your rig in a state park, recreation area or “rustic forest campground.” You’ll need to show up for two days of training within the first two years of acceptance as a host. More info here, or contact Miguel Rodriguez at 517 284-6127.

Ford’s new 2017 model year F-150 and Raptor pickups that sport a 10-speed transmission have hit a bit of a snag on the way to dealer lots. While the company has rolled 7,500 of the new trucks to dealers, twice as many have been held back to “ensure quality.” It was reported that shipments had been slowed out of concern of some issue with the transmission. The company evidently hasn’t said what the issue is but assures that the bug – or whatever it was – has now been fixed.

How do you operate state parks without state funding? That’s the question Wisconsin state park managers will have to figure out, as state officials have now removed all state support, and jacked up admission fees to boot. If number crunchers are correct, a deficit of $1.4 million lies ahead. To fund parks, managers are thinking more fee jack-ups, adding more utility hookups to attract additional RVers, even soliciting corporate sponsorships.

If you’re a motorhomer who recently lost an oar on Florida’s Interstate 75, Broward County law enforcement officials say they may have found it – stuck in a car windshield. Christina Theisen, 33, was passing a slow-moving RV towing a boat when an oar on the boat apparently got loose and blasted through her windshield. Her quick instinct to duck possibly saved her life, and she avoided serious injury. The motorhome kept going, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the case is closed unless more information becomes available.

As winter closes in, so go camping opportunities in Illinois. At the state’s southern end, the Shawnee National Forest reported closures of its campgrounds on December 15. Expect reopenings for most of these on March 15.

More News

Hopland, Calif., firefighters were called out for an unusual rescue last weekend. Callers indicated a motorhome stuck in the middle of the Russian River between Ukiah and Hopland. Hitched up to a safety rope, three firemen got to the locked rig to find two dogs on the dashboard, barking – presumably for help. After forcing their way into the rig and providing the victims with leashes, all five then swam back to shore. The rig’s owners later turned up. They said unusual floodwaters had dislodged their coach from a nearby shore.

Don’t look now, but Walbridge, Ohio, RVers may actually get a break from the local council. If it passes, a new ordinance will allow property owners to park RVs in their yards, even in driveways and on corner lots. The rigs can be hooked up to utilities – but no, you won’t be able to live in them. Additionally, the rigs must be licensed and operable, and none may be parked on a street or in an alley.

Management at La Mesa RV, with dealerships in four states, quickly took down some of its Facebook posts that apparently went online without a lot of thinking. The posts were advertisements inviting customers with the hashtag #HappyPearlHarborDay. The opening line of the post read, “Tis the season to visit the Best RVShows across the US if you’re looking for a variety from Motorhomes to Toy Haulers & Travel Trailers.” An official with the company said the posts were made without management review. As to the origin of the hashtag, “We are in the business of selling recreational vehicles, not researching hashtag origins,” said Timothy O’Connor, the company’s chief financial officer. Source: timesofsandiego.com.

Cross a Sno-Cat and an Airstream trailer with snowboards, and what do you get? An adventuremobile that will carry you into Colorado’s backcountry in comfort. Experimenters at Airstream took a new Basecamp model travel trailer, stuck it on a pair of snowboards, then hitched it up to a Tucker Sno-Cat and sent a team of adventurers off to test it out. Don’t try this at home!

An intrastellar decision by the Vulcans has determined it is more logical to cease operations of their Twin Valley Campground than to continue. Describing the campground as a “perpetual money-losing machine,” members of the Vulcan County, Alberta, council voted to terminate their agreement to lease the campground, following a one solar-year notification. If any travelers cling onto the idea of visiting there in 2018, they’ll need to communicate with the owners – Alberta, Canada – since Vulcan County bids the campground to “Live long, and prosper – without us.”

A Colorado RV sales manager, Jeffrey T. Mullins, could be facing a long time without RVing. Mullins could be indicted on charges he stole almost $900,000 through his employment with Transwest in Frederick, Colo. The charges allege he took kickbacks from both RV dealers and individuals, and filed false tax forms to evade tax payments. Transwest is the same dealership from which three RVs worth almost $2 million were stolen in October. Mullins is not thought to be connected with that theft, according to the local district attorney’s office.

Fees at Devils Tower National Monument (Wyoming) (a popular landmark for UFO sightings) are heading up come January 1. Campsite fees will rise to $20 for a single site, while group site fees will hit $30. Entrance fees will be $15 per vehicle. No word on entrance charges for UFOs.

An RV industry slogan says, “Life’s an adventure – go RVing!” We add, “Only, use your own RV.” Royal Canadian Mounties got a report a few weeks back of an RV stolen in Alberta – and, as is their habit, they started checking out camping venues. Sure enough, the rig turned up at a Revelstoke, British Columbia, campground. Living behind bars could be the next adventure for two men found in the rig, now arrested for theft.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.

RV driving on snow or ice

Winter is decidedly upon us. What would you do if you’re driving your rig when suddenly some “not too bad” weather turns cold and the white stuff begins to fall? Can you drive your RV in snow or ice? Should you? We’ve gathered several winter driving suggestions for RVers – and many of these come from the trucking industry, where nasty weather and big rigs often have to mix. Learn more.

More than free camping from BLM — if you hurry!

The Bureau of Land Management provides plenty of free boondocking opportunities on public land throughout the West. But did you know there’s another freebie that the BLM’s California office provides? It’s a huge, colorful, 12-month “planner.” But supplies are limited, so act now.

“Norse god” shows off many defects in new RV

In this short video, the owner of a 2015 Thor A.C.E. motorhome transforms himself into the Norse god Thor to show the many defects that came with his new motorhome and the difficulties of getting them fixed. The RV spent 5 of its first 18 months in the shop. Watch as “Thor” describes the frustrations he had dealing with Thor and the Camping World where he purchased the vehicle.

RV too long for that site? Maybe not

When a national park’s or forest’s campground designates a maximum length limitation, what does that mean? You’ve seen it in campground guides and on entry kiosks: “Maximum size 27 feet,” for instance. So, driving a 28-foot Class C, or towing a 28-foot fiver, you crossed it off as a potential camping location Unfortunately, that would likely be making a mistake. Find out why.

The readers write — plenty of strong views

If you’ve been a bit chilled by the weather, you’ve come to the right place. Maybe it’s the cold weather that warms up the opinions. Comments from our readers over the last couple of weeks show there’s no question about where folks stand on some RV topics, including: Vanishing RV fun, RV quality becomes a bone of contention, “gas hog” RVs, and Ban diesels from big cities? Read more.

Even the simple things — easily clean stainless steel sink

Since it’s cold outside and his RV isn’t going anywhere soon, Rich “The Wanderman” decided to do some additional pre-season cleaning — in this case, the stainless steel lavatory sink. But what to use that’s strong enough to do the job but won’t harm the pipes and tanks? And what’s his secret for an extra special gleam? Find out here.

Full-time RVing: Insurance to meet your needs

One of the big questions of folks making the jump from “sticks and bricks” to a “life on the road” is a good, solid, important one: What about insurance on the RV? Not just “any” insurance company will be able to handle your new circumstances on the road. It’s best to talk to companies that are completely literate and often specialize i

Starting battery croaks in campground

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. It contained several questions including why the under-the-hood engine battery kept going dead when the RV was hooked up to an electric post at campgrounds, and what the metal bar on the battery is for. Read Chris’ response.

Forest River recalls some motorhomes, toy haulers

Forest River is recalling more than 2,800 model year 2015-2017 FR3 motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2014 to May 12, 2016; 2015-2017 Prime Time Spartan toyhaulers manufactured June 10, 2014 to May 31, 2016; 2013-2016 Palomino Columbus toyhaulers manufactured October 4, 2012 to December 4, 2015; and 2015-2016 XLR Thunderbolt and Nitro toyhaulers manufactured May 23, 2014 to November 23, 2016. The vehicles were equipped with certain black, aluminum ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury. Learn more.

Grand Design recalls some toy haulers, trailers

Grand Design RV is recalling nearly 2,000 model year 2015-2016 Momentum toy haulers and Solitude travel trailers manufactured July 8, 2014, to August 31, 2015, equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. These ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded “top hat” that can separate from the hinge. If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury. Learn more.

This week in history

Week of Dec. 17–23

Compiled by Dell Bert

1843 — “A Christmas Carol” is published.

1865 — Slavery is abolished in America.

1903 — First airplane flies — 12 seconds, 120 feet (Orville and Wilbur Wright).

1917 — National Hockey League (NHL) opens its first season.

1961 — The Tokens earn a #1 hit with “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

1963 — Berlin Wall is opened for first time.

1967 — “The Graduate” opens in New York.

1997 — “Titanic” sails into theaters.

RV Club of the Week

Here is an RV club we like. We hope you do, too!

WIT Club

For anyone who owns a Winnebago Industries RV. More than 14,000 members. WIT Club members receive special benefits, gather with other people with similar interests, and travel on a variety of special events called caravans and rallies.

Bumper sticker of the week

The closer you get, the slower I'll drive.

Funny/clever business slogan

"We don't want an arm and a leg … we just want your tows!" Seen on tow trucks in different states several years ago.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane(at)RVtravel.com

Upcoming RV Shows

See the list of upcoming RV shows for 2017.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

Walmart Locator:

Find stores for shopping and overnight stays

This is an invaluable aid for RVers who occasionally spend a night in a Walmart parking lot. State maps identify where the stores are located in the USA. Detailed information includes city or town where each store is located, type of store (Walmart or Supercenter), availability of gas and diesel fuel, distance from Interstate if within 10 miles, and more. Published 2016. Learn more or order.

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

German-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

“Ringing in the holiday season, cities across the U.S. are celebrating with their own versions of the traditional German Christmas market. Not unlike the Christmas markets in Germany, each of its American cousins has a flair that is unique to the city or region where it takes place.” There are 30 markets across the U.S. listed here, with foods, crafts, entertainment, and so much more. From Germany.info.

The West’s best quirky attractions

Here are nine strange and fascinating roadside attractions in the West — some are nature-made, some are man-made, but none are necessarily “normal.” From Sunset.com and msn.com.

The funniest slang term from every state

As you’re RVing around the country and hear a term you don’t understand, check it out on this list. How many of these have you heard (or used) before? From thedailymeal.com and msn.com

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Watch this video to learn some useful camping hacks!

• This quesadilla recipe is simple but so delicious!

• Take a look at this very unique custom motorhome

Ask the RV Shrink

Bad location for television in RV

Dear RV Shrink:

We bought a used motorhome recently. We love the layout better than any new models we’ve looked at. The only problem is the location of the TV. I think the engineers put it in the only place they had left. I am surprised they didn’t stick it in the freezer. It is driving my husband nuts. He isn’t an engineer, but he thinks he could play one on TV. Now he wants to play engineer with our TV. He has so many ideas where to put it, I can’t even keep track anymore. Should I just give up and let him do his thing? I’m afraid he will put it somewhere that is worse than where it is now. —Misplaced in Middlebury

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new eBook: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Stopping distances when towing a dinghy

Tests performed on a flat, dry, paved surface using a 34-foot Class A motorhome show that traveling at 50 mph required 132 feet of braking distance to come to a complete stop. Under the same speed and surface conditions but with a car in tow that weighed 4,110 pounds and no braking system, the stopping distance of the motorhome expands to 209 feet. If you are towing a car behind your motorhome, talk to your dealer about a supplemental braking system. You may be breaking the law in some states for the amount of weight you can tow without a supplemental braking system.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.24 (on Dec. 12). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 20 cents.

Diesel: $2.49 (on Dec. 12). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 16 cents.

RV Travel Reader Pets

Do you travel with a pet? We’d love to introduce your pet(s) to fellow readers. Send a photo or two of Fido or Boots and a 150-200 word description of your furry friend(s), along with your name(s) and hometown to Diane(at)RVtravel.com .



Click here to see the last issue of RV Travel Reader Pets.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Catfish Stew

Fishing for compliments.

Take a cue from New Englanders, who know that tiny bits of crispy salt pork are the key to a great chowder. It takes a few minutes to cut the salt pork into small dice, but these little nuggets are bursts of flavor that make this more than just another fish soup. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RV Fire Safety Tip

Check your brakes for drag and tires for "softness"

A dragging brake can create enough friction to ignite a tire or brake fluid. Some of the worst fires are those caused when one tire of a dual or tandem pair goes flat, scuffs, and ignites long before the driver feels any change in handling. At each stop, give tires at least an eyeball check. When tires are cool, tap your duals with a club and listen for a difference in sound from one tire to the next. You can often tell if one is going soft. Courtesy: MacTheFireGuy.com

Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon.

RV Quick Tips



Easy check for water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

Correct RV tire pressure saves them

Keeping RV tires at the right inflation saves them. Too much pressure — uneven tread wear. Too little pressure — risk ruining the tires from overheating, plus uneven wear. Tires give off air even without actual “leaks,” so check them before you start out on a trip and at least weekly on the road.

Check the battery’s water level before charging

Need to charge your batteries, but the “water level” is low? Wait until after you’ve charged them, then fill. Exception: If the level is below the top of the plates, fill to just cover the plates, then charge. After charging, complete the “fill up.”

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Our P-trap froze!



Dear Gary,

We were recently caught in an arctic freeze. We went to ready our RV today for a trip next week and found our sink drain P-trap in the bathroom frozen shut. We had to pour hot water down the sink in order to melt what appeared to be a solid block of ice. My husband tried to take apart the P-trap at the joint, but it would not budge. Was anything damaged by this? How can we avoid this in the future? We don’t winterize the RV since we use it during the winter some. We’re sure it had something to do with the recent very cold weather system that came through. Thanks for your helpful hints! —Mary D.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Banish ugly streaks with Star brite® Black Streak Remover

Upcoming RV Shows



• Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show, January 5-7, Denver, CO

• Greenville RV Show, January 6-8, Greenville, SC

• Knoxville RV Show, January 6-8, Sevierville, TN

• Wisconsin RV Show, January 6-8, Milwaukee, WI

• Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show, January 6-15, Houston, TX

• Indy RV Expo, January 7-15, Indianapolis, IN

• Pittsburgh RV Show, January 7-15, Pittsburgh, PA

See the list of all upcoming RV shows.

RV Short Stop

Lutes Casino in Historic Downtown Yuma

Yuma, Arizona



If you want to gamble, this is not that kind of casino. Lutes Casino Restaurant is a fun, historic destination in Historic Downtown Yuma that appeals to both locals and Snowbirds from all over North America who are looking for a casual dining experience with lots and lots of memorabilia covering every surface in the place.

There’s plenty of parking in the back — RVs welcome. Lots of historic sites nearby.

Read Julianne G. Crane’s article.

Joke of the Week

An RVer named Stanley was stopped by a game warden as he was returning to his motorhome with a bucket of live fish. “Do you have a license to catch those?” the warden asked. Stanly replied, “No, sir, these are my pet fish. Every night I take them to the lake and let them swim around for awhile. When they hear my whistle, they jump back into the bucket and I take them back to the motorhome.”

“That’s a bunch of baloney,” said the warden, to which Stanley replied, “If you don’t believe me, then follow me back to the lake to see how it works.” Still suspicious, but curious, the game warden agreed. At the lake, the man poured the fish into the water, where they disappeared.

“Okay,” said the game warden. “Call them back.” “Call who back?” asked Stanley. “The fish,” replied the warden. “What fish?” asked Stanley.

Videos you'll like

• Cars of the future as predicted by Disney in 1958

Here’s what cars of the future will look like as envisioned in 1958 by Walt Disney. Jet cars, electro suspension cars and atomic cars will speed across the USA and in underwater tubes beneath the seas to connect continents. And how about highways with radiant heat to melt ice and snow? Watch the video.

• Don’t confuse RV light bulbs with brake bulbs

Mike Sokol and Chris Dougherty discuss a common mistake: using the wrong bulb for an RV light, which could mean trouble! Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

Carry candles with you in your RV and car. In a wintertime emergency even the tiny bit of heat they produce can be a lifesaver if you're stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Trivia

Donner and Blitzen are the German words for thunder and lightning. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first appeared in a 1939 booklet written by Robert L. May for a coloring book for Montgomery Ward. Rudolph was at first supposed to be a moose but was changed to a reindeer. Other ideas for his name were Rollo and Reginald. But Rudolph won out!

Worth Pondering

"Our culture made a virtue of living only as extroverts. We discouraged the inner journey, the quest for a center. So we lost our center and have to find it again." —Anaïs Nin

Readers' Birthday and Anniversary Greetings

Happy (belated) Birthday!

• December 15: To Tom Giamanco from Lori Giamanco. Happy Birthday to my wonderful FULL TIME husband! I love you!

Happy Anniversary!

• December 23: To Joan from Lee. Happy Anniversary from your loving husband. You have made my life happier than I deserve. Your suggestion years ago that we purchase an RV was right on! It has been a happy ride being married to you.

• December 27: To Ken from Bonnie. Two years and counting on lots more! Thank you for being so wonderful. (Editor: Sorry to publish this so early, but we wanted to get it in before we pause this feature for awhile.)



